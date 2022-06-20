As Agnipath Scheme Debate Rages, PM Modi Assures 'reforms Will Benefit Nation In Long Run'

As protests continue across various cities over the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cleared the air around the initiative, asserting that reforms may look unpopular at first, however, it helps the country in the long run. PM's remarks came while addressing a public event in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

"Many reforms might look unpopular at first but the reforms will benefit the nation in long run. Reforms take us towards new targets and resolutions," PM Modi said at a public gathering in Bengaluru.

The government last week unveiled the Agnipath scheme under which youngsters between 17.5 and 21 years would be inducted into the tri-services for a four-year tenure. 25% of the cadets - Agniveers - will be retained for the regular service. For the 2022 recruitment process, the upper age limit has been revised to 23 years.

The Centre has projected this scheme as a major overhaul of the decades-old enrolment process to enhance the youthful profile of the services. However, violent demonstrations have been witnessed in several states against the scheme, with several trains set on fire by protestors over the last few days.

PM Modi on Sunday had accused the opposition of politicising the defence recruitment scheme and other government initiatives. "It is a misfortune of our country that many good things done with a good intention are politicised to a great extent," he had said.

It is worth noting that the Central government had to take a step back from key initiatives such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, Land Acquisition Bill and the farm laws owing to sustained pressure from the opposition and street agitations.

BJP plans outreach programme to clear misconceptions among youths

Republic Media Network has learnt that Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to come up with an outreach programme for assuaging the youths protesting against the Agnipath scheme. According to the sources, the saffron party believes that opposition parties are instigating youth against the scheme.,

Sources revealed that BJP high command has instructed legislators, lawmakers and public representatives to reach out to youngsters and clear their misconceptions about this scheme.