As Air Quality Improves To 'poor', Curbs Imposed In Delhi-NCR Under Stage 3 Of GRAP Lifted

As the air quality in Delhi-NCR is improving, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has withdrawn GRAP-3 restrictions. The ban on the construction, demolition and BS-IV petrol and BS-III diesel vehicles has been lifted.

The CAQM is a government panel that recommends steps to control air pollution. In January 2017, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change implemented Graded Response Action Plan to fight air pollution effectively.

The transport department of the Delhi government earlier restricted the entry of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi after the Sub-Committee for operationalisation of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) reviewed all the actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the GRAP in Delhi and NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Sunday, imposed Stage III of the GRAP, where it also banned construction and demolition activities.

AQI not slipping into 'severe' category in next few days says IMD

On December 7, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 304. As per the information provided by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality index is not likely to slip into the 'severe' category in the next few days.

However, the CAQM clearly said construction and demolition project sites and industrial units which have been issued closure orders for violation or non-closure shall not begin their operations under any circumstances.

An AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201-300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor,' and between 401- 500 is 'severe'.