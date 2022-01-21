As Amar Jawan Jyoti Merged With National War Memorial Flame, Veterans Shun 'controversy'

Amid the furor over the 'extinguishing' of the eternal Amar Jawan Jyoti flame, government sources on Friday, refuted it saying that the flame will be 'merged' with the flame at the National War Memorial. Names of jawans who were martyred in all wars prior to 1971 and after it are housed in the National War memorial, whereas the India Gate memorial does not contain names from 1971 and beyond.

Major General Munindra Srivastava (Retd), while speaking to Republic Media Network on the controversy that has been triggered by the India Gate eternal flame being merged, appreciated the 'wonderful step' taken by the present government.

He said, "I think this is misinformation that is misleading people. It is not being extinguished. The only thing it is being transferred to is the National War Memorial, which has been recently built. A huge structure has come up, which is a magnificent one in the memory of all the people who are martyred after 1971. It would have been difficult in two places as people would be confused about where to go. Now that it is National War Memorial, in addition, India Gate Memorial will remain, which was created by the Britishers in the memory of the Indians who sacrificed their lives for their light forces in the world.

"There was no place for the other martyrs as there is a huge list, more than 4000 names. Thus, this is a very good step by the government because it is a big place. The burning of flame is not going to be extinguished and we will always remember our martyrs. I am sure India Gate will also have its own historical importance," he added.

Major Gen Srivastava concluded, "I don't think it is disrespectful to our martyrs, it will be a wrong word to use. Tomorrow there will be more names to be inscribed and it needs space, there is no harm in doing so. Both will remain and have equal importance. Irrespective of political idealogy, I think no controversy should be created. Because ultimately, it will create the wrong message for the people. One may go to the veterans and also serve people. This type of thing should not be said, rather it should be appreciated that the government has taken this step. I think it is a good step. As most of the functions will be held here. This will be an ideal place. This was a long pending issue, but nothing was done. The present government has taken a wonderful step."

Major General GD Bakshi (Retd.) also explained the importance of the flame. He said, "After the great victory of the 1971 War, the armed forces had requested the government that there must be a National War Memorial where on ceremonial occasions, political heads and state heads along with Indian Army, Navy Chiefs could pay homage to the martyrs. At that time, Amar Jawan Jyoti was built by Britishers. There is no name inscribed since 1947. They did not want to spend money on National War Memorial till this government came along and constructed it. This flame will be lit forever and it is just that it will be merged, the purpose for which it was constructed."

Image: PTI/Republicworld