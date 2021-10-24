As Amit Shah Visits International Border, BSF ADG Briefs Him On Border Security Situation

After Home Minister Amit Shah visited the India-Pakistan International Border where he inspected BSF Army Bunkers and met the families and the residents, BSF ADG NS Jamwal on Sunday briefed the media on the HM's visit, stating that they have been assured that all the international border issues like terror tunnels and drones will be resolved soon.

While speaking to the press, the BSF ADG said, "Today, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah visited us and interacted with the jawaans. He listened to our briefing with depth. We explained all the international border related issues to him. We thank him for taking his time out from his busy schedule." He added, "His visit will have a good impact on the condifidence of our young jawaans. He has also assured us that all the issues related to tunnels and drones are being addressed and will be solved soon."

Amit Shah Inspects BSF Bunkers Along International Border

Amid Home Minister Amit Shah's three day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the HM on Sunday visited the India-Pakistan International Border where he was briefed by the Border Security Force (BSF) ADG and other officials over PAK Terror Tunnel Module through which Pakistan usually pushes terrorists into the Indian territory. The Union Home Minister also visited and inspected three Army Bunkers later in the day and met the families and the residents at the international border. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Visited Maqwal, the last village on the border of India in Jammu, to know the condition of the villagers. As much as a citizen living in the capital has the right to the resources of the country, so is the citizen living in the border village. Under the leadership of Modiji, we are committed to provide every facility and development till the border".

Amit Shah on a 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir amid the recent civilian killings in the valley. This is his first visit to the valley since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019 as Amit Shah looks forward to holding multiple high-level meetings and discussions on the current situation in the region.