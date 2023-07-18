As Article 370 Anniversary Nears, Bollywood Hits Big Screens Of Kashmir

Good News is here! Grab your popcorn, keep the cinema goggles ready to watch all the latest movies as the government is going to open cinema halls in another three districts of the Kashmir Valley.

“This time, it’s Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam districts that will get cinema halls in September,” said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. While addressing an Amrit Yuva Kalotsav at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Sinha said that the cinema lovers are everywhere in Kashmir and cinemas have a great history in the valley.

“Cinema is a powerful creative medium which reflects culture, values and aspirations of the people. Cinema opens the door to the world of knowledge, new discoveries, and helps people to get a better understanding of each other’s culture," observed the Lt Governor.

The new multipurpose cinema halls are being set up under public-private partnership. They aim to provide recreational facilities to the people, revive cinema culture and come up as a space for 'the young generation to rejuvenate, discuss, and deliberate'. Last week, the silver screen made a return to Baramulla in North Kashmir after more than three decades of its absence.

The establishment of cinemas at the district headquarters has been undertaken by the Government's Mission Youth Department in collaboration with the district administration, while professionals have been authorized to run them.

To bring J&K back on the film-making map, the UT administration had brought out a new film policy and created facilities to lure the producers from Bollywood.

In 2022, Jammu and Kashmir had over 200 shoots which included films, web series and dramas. The government now has a film policy in place to make things easy for the film crews. The government has introduced one window approval for shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

The cinema halls in the valley were closed in the early 90s after terrorism found its roots in the region. In 1999-2000, the government tried to re-open a few cinema halls, but subsequent terrorist attacks forced them to close the cinema halls.

Progressive developments in J&K post-Article 370 abrogation

Since the Centre abrogated Article 370, street violence and stone pelting have become a thing of the past in Jammu and Kashmir. The entire region has witnessed an 'unprecedented era of peace, progress and prosperity', the government said.

The Union Territory is also witnessing progressive changes including developmental activities, public administration and a massive decrease in terror activities. In a watershed moment in the history of valley's tourism, G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting was hosted at Srinagar in May 2023.

In February 2021, a new Central Sector Scheme was notified for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to boost industrial development. The Union Territory has already received investment proposals worth Rs 78,000 crore, the Centre said.