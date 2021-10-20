As Aryan Khan Is Denied Bail, Showik Chakraborty Precedent Cited By NCB To Oppose Relief

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was denied bail by Special NDPS court on Wednesday in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case in which he was arrested on October 3. In the order denying bail to Aryan Khan and two others, it is apparent the Narcotics Control Bureau - while objecting to bail - referred to the case of Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who was also arrested by the NCB in 2020 in the drug probe related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

During the course of the bail hearing, Aryan Khan's counsel stressed that no drugs had been found on SRK's son. Referring to Showik Chakraborty, the NCB said that no drugs were recovered from him too, however, it was established that the accused was part of a larger network that required further probe.

The NCB referred to Bombay High Court's order denying bail to Showik Chakraborty. Applicant appears to be a part of an important link in the chain of drug dealers. He was in touch with different dealers. He had monetary transactions with them. Disclosure by each of them has led to the discovery of involvement or others. Hence, it is not desirable to release the applicant on bail at this stage," the court had said.

The NCB said that facts in Aryan Khan's case were identical to those in Showik's. "The evidence on record shows that prima-facie there is material to indicate that accused are parts of a larger network," the NCB said. While objecting bail to Aryan Khan, the NCB referred to Rhea Chakraborty's case and stated that 'all offences under NDPS Act are non-bailable'.

Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik were accused of procuring drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Showik spent around three months in jail and was granted bail in December last year.

Aryan Khan denied bail

Special NDPS Judge VV Patil while denying bail to Aryan Khan ruled that the evidence placed on record by NCB indicates prima facie involvement of Aryan Khan in illicit drug activity. The order cites WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan indicating that he reached out to drug dealers and was part of bigger nexus.

"Considering the evidence on record it cannot be said that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the said accused that not guilty of such offence or they are not likely to commit such offence while on bail. For all the above reasons I hold that applications of Accused No, 1, 2, and 3 are liable to be rejected. ," the court ruled.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's legal team has filed a bail application in the Bombay High Court. The plea is likely to be mentioned on Thursday before Justice Nitin Sambre.