As Atal Tunnel Is Inaugurated, Here Is A List Of Top 10 Longest Transport Tunnels In World

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3 inaugurated the Atal Tunnel which is said to be the world's longest highway tunnel with a length of 9.02 kilometres. With the tunnel's inauguration that is situated at an altitude of 3,000 meters (10,000 Feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL) in Rohtang Pass, what possibly comes to mind is which are the other longest tunnels in the world and what was the purpose behind constructing them. Although the Atal Tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world, there are even longer ones in other categories of tunnels which facilitate the transportation of goods and people.

Atal Tunnel

Picture credits: PTI

Originally, the concept of tunnelling evolved for mining, military purposes, and aqueducts (a watercourse constructed to carry water from a source to a distribution point far away). However, modern-day construction and usage of tunnels have also included facilitation of civilians and other developmental purposes. Today's tunnels are used for railways, roadways, underwater transportation, and other logistical purposes besides mining and aqueducts. It is interesting to note that most of the longest tunnels are aqueducts, leaving very little scope for the ground, underground or even underwater tunnels for the public, come in the longest tunnels category. Hence, leaving aside the aqueducts and mining tunnels, we have compiled a list of some of the longest tunnels in the world which facilitate the transportation of goods or people.

10. Taihang Tunnel - China

The 27.84 kilometres (17.3 miles) long Taihang Tunnel is said to be the third-longest mountain railway tunnel in northern China, after the New Guanjiao and West Qinling tunnels. It is a double-track tunnel that was built to allow the Shitai Passenger Railway to cross the Taihang Mountains. Construction on the tunnel began in 2005 and completed in December 2007, according to railway-technology.com. After the opening of the Taihang Tunnel and completion of the high-speed railway, the travel time from Shijiazhuang to Taiyuan went down from almost six hours to straight one hour.

9. West Qinling Tunnel - China

This is a 28.236 kilometres long railway tunnel is in the middle of Chongqing–Lanzhou Railway crossing the Qinling. The dual-bore railway tunnel is the second-longest railway tunnel in China, slightly shorter than the New Guanjiao Tunnel. The construction started in August 2008 and went on for a duration of about 5.5 years. The rail tunnel is used for freight and to link the city of Longnan with the towns of Waina, Luotang and Fengxiang within Gansu Province. It shortens transport times from 17.5 hours to 6.5 hours, according to various reports.

8. Guadarrama Tunnel - Spain

The 28.4km Guadarrama railway tunnel is the longest railway tunnel in Spain and the fifth-longest railway tunnel in the world, according to dragados.com. The tunnel was opened for public in 2007 as per Business Insider. AVE high-speed trains travel through the tunnel at a maximum speed of 310 km per hour, according to reports. The journey time between Madrid and Segovia is reduced to just 22 minutes with the use of Guadarrama tunnel while the travel time between Madrid and Valladolid is reduced to just 55 minutes which otherwise took hours.

7. New Guanjiao Tunnel - China

New Guanjiao Tunnel is a tunnel on the 2nd line of Qinghai Tibet Railway in Guanjiao Mountain, Qinghai province. The total length of the tunnel is 32.645 km (20.285 miles), which makes it the longest railway tunnel in China and the world's longest railway tunnel at high altitude. The tunnel was constructed in seven years as it was started in 2007 and completed in April 2014 while it was opened in December 2014. The tunnel was constructed in difficult geological conditions and high altitude, exceeding 3,300 metres (10,800 ft) above sea level, like the Atal Tunnel. It was designed for two parallel single-track tunnel with a speed of up to 160 km per hour.

6. Lotschberg Base Tunnel - Switzerland

The Lotschberg Base Tunnel (LBT) is a 34.60-kilometre railway tunnel making its way through the Bernese Alps of Switzerland, according to railway-technology.com. It runs between Frutigen, Berne, and Raron, Valais. The operation of the tunnel began in December 2007. Around 20% of the tunnel was constructed by using tunnel boring machines, and the rest through conventional blasting techniques and excavated material in the tunnel amounted to 16 million tonnes, the railway-technology website stated.

Picture credits: @blsAG | Twitter

Picture credits: www.bls.ch

5. Songshan Lake Tunnel

This tunnel is one of the many tunnels of China located in Dongguan. The 38.89 km long Railway tunnel was completed in 2016 and makes its way through Songshan Lake to facilitate the Dongguan–Huizhou intercity railway.

4. Yulhyeon Tunnel - South Korea

The Yulhyeon Tunnel is the world's fourth longest railway tunnel at 50.3 kilometres. It took three years and five months for the tunnel to complete and the tunnel takes up about 82% of the total new railway line as per tunneltalk.com. The Tunnel was built using the New Austrian tunnelling method (NATM) a construction method that is best employed with variable rock and soil conditions, traveltrivia.com reported. The average cruising speed is about 240 km/h due to the intermediate stop at Dongtan Station in the southern part of the tunnel, according to reports.

Picture credits: www.korea.net | www.korea.kr | Korea Rail Network Authority, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport

3. Channel Tunnel - England and France

The 50.5-kilometre long Channel Tunnel located on the English Channel in the UK and France borders is the longest undersea rail tunnel in the world, according to railway-technology.com. The railway tunnel connects Folkestone (Kent, England, UK) with Coquelles (Hauts-de-France, France) beneath the English Channel at the Strait of Dover. On the British side, the debris was carried out of the tunnel using a railway conveyor belt system; on the French side, it was combined with water and transported through a pipeline, traveltalk.com stated. Also referred to as the Eurotunnel, it is the only fixed link between the island of Great Britain and the European mainland.

At 37.9 kilometres, the tunnel has the longest underwater section of any tunnel in the world, and is the third-longest railway tunnel in the world, being just 150 metres longer than the Yulhyeon Tunnel, according to reports.

Picture credits: @LeShuttle | Twitter

2. Seikan Tunnel - Japan

The Seikan Tunnel is a 53.85 km railway tunnel in Japan, with a 23.3 km long portion under the seabed of the Tsugaru Strait, according to railway-technology.com. The track level is about 100 m (330 ft) below the seabed and 240 m (790 ft) below sea level. It is the world's longest tunnel with an undersea segment and was officially opened in March 1988. The tunnel was built using 168,000t of steel, 1.74 million cubic metres of concrete and 2,860t of explosives, stated railway-technology.com adding that two stations, Tappi Kaitei and Yoshioka Kaitei, are located inside the tunnel. The tunnel is used for the operation of express trains.

Picture credits: @EducationJapan | Twitter

1. Gotthard Base Tunnel - Switzerland

The world's longest railway tunnel, The Gotthard Base Tunnel is a railway tunnel through the Alps in Switzerland, according to traveltrivia.com. It was opened in 2016, before which Seikan Tunnel was said to be the longest according to traveltrivia. With a route length of 57.09 km, it is the world's longest railway and deepest traffic tunnel, according to business insider report. It is part of the New Railway Link through the Alps (NRLA) project, which also includes the Ceneri Base Tunnel further south (opened on 3 September 2020) and the Lotschberg Base Tunnel on the other main north-south axis.

Picture credits: @AliR1272 | Twitter

Picture credits: @NokiamobBlog | Twitter

