As Bharat Biotech Gets DGCI Nod, Here's All About India's 1st Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine

In a major development, India's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech on Tuesday received the DCGI approval for restricted use in people above the age of 18 years. This is the country's first intranasal vaccine which will be used for primary immunization against COVID-19 for restricted use in an emergency situation.

Notably, after completing the phase-III and booster dose trials for its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine last month, the Hyderabad-based company informed the drug regulator that it had conducted two separate trials for its intranasal vaccine, one as a primary two-dose vaccine and another as a heterologous booster dose, for those who have been double vaccinated with the two commonly administered vaccines in India.

What is the intranasal vaccine?

Based on the novel adenovirus vector, the BBV154 is an intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 which stimulates a broad immune response neutralising IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses. Most importantly, it is effective for blocking both infection and transmission of the coronavirus.

In the nasal approach, the vaccine dose is given via nose, rather than orally or through the arm. Notably, a total of 400 and 650 individuals participated in its Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials held last year.

Benefits of intranasal vaccine

Elaborating on the the benefit of intranasal vaccine, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella was earlier quoted by news agency PTI as saying that any injectable vaccine only protects the lower level (of the body). Therefore, people vaccinated with injectable vaccines may still get RT-PCR positive, whereas the nasal jab protects the whole body. Bharat Biotech has also claimed that its "intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response."

According to Bharat Biotech, the nasal vaccine is:

Likely to block both infection and transmission of COVID-19 Non-invasive and needle-free Easy to administer as it does not require trained healthcare workers High compliance, suits children and adults

How does an intranasal vaccine work?

As the COVID-19 virus normally enters your body through the nose, the intranasal vaccine attempts towards making proteins in the person's blood and in the nose that ultimately help the body fight the virus. The vaccine reportedly takes about two weeks for it to start working.