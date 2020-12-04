As BJP Loses 5 Of 6 Maharashtra MLC Polls; Fadnavis 'underestimated MVA', Mocks Shiv Sena

As the BJP won only one seat in the six MLC elections in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the party was unable to gauge the strength of the three-party alliance that is the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Accepting that his party's performance was not as he expected, Fadnavis said that party will work harder. He also mocked the Shiv Sena for not winning even one out of the six seats that went to polls.

Fadnavis said, "The way in which BJP leaders including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit shah campaigned in Hyderabad, people have started believing in them. MLC election results are not as we expected but when we analyse, we see that we underestimated the strength of three-party alliance. We have to work hard and I believe that they will have temporary benefits, but we will have long-term benefits. This was the first election where we were unable to gauge the strength of their alliance but now we will work harder. Imagine that CM's party did not get even one seat, at least we got one."

The NCP won Aurangabad and Pune graduates' constituencies of the state Legislative Council. NCP's Satish Chavan won the Aurangabad division graduates' constituency, defeating BJP nominee Shirish Boralkar. Congress won the Amravati Division Teachers' constituency. On Thursday, the BJP won the Dhule-Nadurbar local bodies MLC seat in the bypoll that was necessitated after sitting MLC Amrishbhai Patel left the Congress and joined BJP. BJP's defeat in Pune graduates' constituency is considered to be a big blow to party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who along with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had campaigned extensively to retain the seat.

Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has a strength of 78, out of which the elections took place on six seats on Tuesday and counting is underway on Thursday. The seats include the Pune Division Graduates' constituency, Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency, Aurangabad Division Graduates' constituency, Amravati Division Teachers' constituency, Pune Division Teachers' constituency and Dhule-Nandurbar Local Bodies' constituency.

On October 1, 2019, Amrishbhai Patel left the Congress and in the bypolls he was in a direct fight against Congress' Abhijit Patil. Patel has now won the seat keeping up his record of never losing any election. The other five seats witnessed a contest between Sangram Deshmukh (BJP) and Arun Lad (NCP) in the Pune Division Graduates seat, Sandeep Joshi (BJP) and Abhijeet Vanjari (Congress) in Nagpur Division Graduates' seat, Shirish Boralkar (BJP and Satish Chavan (NCP) in Aurangabad Division Graduates' seat, Nitin Dhande (BJP) and Shrikant Deshpande (Shiv Sena) in Amravati Division Teachers' constituency, Jayant Asgaonkar (Congress) and Jitendra Pawar (BJP) in the Pune Division Graduates' seat. The terms of MLCs namely Satish Chavan (NCP), Chandrakant Patil (BJP), Anil Sole (BJP), and two Independent MLCs Shrikant Deshpande and Dattratray Sawant, ended on July 19.

Counting underway in Hyderabad

The counting of votes in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic poll is underway. Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters.

The Telangana State Election Commission had decided to conduct the election with ballot papers after obtaining the views of major political parties, the health department in view of COVID-19 and taking into consideration various relevant issues. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

