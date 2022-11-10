As BJP Slams Tytler Induction In MCD Poll-team, Congress Defends, ‘It Has Been 37 Years..’

Two days after 1984-anti Sikh riot accused Kamal Nath was honoured at a Sikh event in Indore, a massive row erupted over the grand old party’s decision to honour Jagdish Tytler, another accused in the 1984-anti Sikh riots, by accommodating him in the Delhi team of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

Notably, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) released a list on November 10 naming Jagdish Tytler as a part of the Pradesh Election Committee.

‘Tytler, Rajiv Gandhi checked how many shops were burnt’

BJP spokesperson RP Singh levelled a serious charge against Tytler and said the 1984-riot was a preplanned conspiracy and would have happened had Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wouldn’t be assassinated. “Tytler was a part of the gang or a team, which pre-planned the whole of the 1984 carnage to win elections. Even if Indira Gandhi wouldn’t have died also this would have happened. There is a sting operation of Tytler, where he goes on record saying that he was going around the city with Rajiv Gandhi seeing what has happened and how many shops have been burnt.”

BJP spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Whenever elections are announced, Congress embraces leaders responsible for the murder of Sikhs during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. They have shown this time and again. There is nothing new in this. The main reason behind this is that Congress is unable to leave the leaders they had used in the 1984-riots. If they ignore these leaders, they will reveal the truth of the riots and secondly the party is trying to buy votes by creating controversies.”

‘Law will take its own course’

Congress leader Romesh Sabharwal defending Tytler said he has been denied a ticket several times in the past. "Jagdish Tytler belongs to a Sikh family. He is still facing a lot of cases in court. The law will take its own course,” he said. "He wasn’t given a ticket many times. He is already punished by the party. He belongs to a Sikh family. He has done charity in Delhi and has also opened a school. Now 84 riots took place, so long… 37 years we have come across. If Tytler has done something wrong he will have to face the music,” Sabharwal added.

IMAGE: Jagdish Tytler / Facebook, ANI