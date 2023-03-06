As CBI Grills Ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Here's All About The Land-for-job Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, March 6 arrived at former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's Patna residence to question her in connection with the land-for-job scam case. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav claimed that they have done nothing wrong, implying that the 'false charges' are framed against the Lalu Yadav family in the case. But what is this case and why is the Lalu Yadav family under CBI lens?

What is the land-for-job scam case?

The land-for-job scam case is related to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. The scam reportedly saw several people gifting lands to the Lalu Yadav family or those connected with them in exchange for jobs at the railways.

Earlier, in July 2022, Bhola Yadav, who had served as Lalu Prasad's officer on special duty (OSD) when the latter was the Railway Minister, was detained by the CBI in connection with the case. Around 16 defendants were named in the chargesheet, which was submitted on October 10 of last year on charges of criminal conspiracy and corruption. The final report also named Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and others.

The charge sheet states that the case was filed as a result of a preliminary investigation against Lalu Prasad and others. It was alleged in the FIR that some individuals, despite being Patna residents, were appointed as replacements in Group-D posts between 2004 and 2009 in various railway zones in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur. In exchange, the individuals or their families allegedly transferred their lands into the names of Lalu Yadav's family and a business called AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was later acquired by the RJD supremo's family.

Further, it was alleged that the family of Lalu Yadav acquired land in Patna of around 1,05,292 square feet from those people using five sale documents and two gift deeds, with the majority of the sale papers specifying that the sellers would be paid in cash. According to the current circle rate, the land was worth roughly Rs. 4.39 crore. However, the land was bought straight from the sellers by the former Railways Minister's family at a price below the prevalent circle rate in the neighbourhood. In addition to this, the railway authority's guidelines and proper procedure for the appointment of replacements were allegedly not followed.