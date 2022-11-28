As Centre Responds To SC, Advocate Sundaram Suggests Laws Under IPC For Forced Conversions

After the top court called the forced religious conversions in the country 'a serious issue', senior Supreme Court Advocate Aryama Sundaram stated that it is the duty of the Government of India to safeguard the fundamental rights of the citizens of the country.

Elaborating on the apex court's directions to the Centre to take necessary steps, the Supreme Court Advocate suggested that the Union government could bring laws under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to stop forced religious conversions in the country.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sundaram said, "It is important to note that if there was no such thing as a forced conversion it would never be an issue. There are various ways in which the conversion can be brought about which is against the pure free will of the person who is being converted. We are here only talking about people who are being converted forcefully as practice to religion is a personal choice."

"If your freedom of religion is taken away from you forcefully, you can definitely feel that the right you want to live your life with is being taken away from you. It is the duty of the state then to protect such persons. This all comes down with this," he added.

Explaining the court's directions to the Centre, Advocate Aryama Sundaram said, "It is time that the government takes necessary action and I am very glad to say that the government is doing so. In a case such as this, the government has to bring laws, it is not for the court. The court comes into play when the government takes away the fundamental rights of the citizens. It is the job of the government to protect the rights of the citizens, which is why the court has asked the government to respond."

"It is a serious matter. The issue of forced conversions can be brought under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) through necessary amendments by the Union government," he said, adding, "States can definitely pass orders for law and order, but Centre needs to step in in this matter as it is a serious concern and has much more than just a law and order situation."

'Will take appropriate steps': Centre to SC

After the Supreme Court asked the Centre to respond, the central government on Monday informed the top court that it will take appropriate steps to stop forced religious conversions in the country. Acknowledging the examples of conversions highlighted by Ashwini Upadhyay, the Union Government affirmed that the right of freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion.

In the affidavit, the Centre also pointed out that a few states, including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana, have legislation in place on forced conversion as law and order is a state subject. The Union government also mentioned that such laws are necessary to protect vulnerable sections of society.