As Centre Steps Up Measures, AIIMS Directors Weigh In On Govt's COVID-19 Measures

As India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, the Centre on Monday has ramped up its vaccination efforts by allowing everyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated. In addition, it has also urged vaccine manufacturers to ramp up vaccination production.

As the cases continue to rise in India, the states had demanded vaccination of all age groups. Moreover, amid a scarcity of medical oxygen across hospitals in India, the government has also ramped up its efforts to tackle that issue. The Centre has announced that 'Oxygen Express' trains will transport medical oxygen to hospitals across several states in the country.

Listen to Institute Directors of AIIMS Rishikesh and AIIMS Raebareli provide their expertise on the situation and opine on the government's response during the second wave of COVID-19.

Image Credits: Twitter - @RajwanshiDr/@ravibina/twitter