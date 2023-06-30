As Chandrayaan-3 Launch Planned For July 13, Here’s Why Chandrayaan-2 Failed

The Indian Space research Organisation (ISRO) is targeting the launch of Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission on July 13. According to news agency PTI, officials said the launch is scheduled at 2:30 pm (IST) aboard the Launch Vehicle Mark III rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. As an official confirmation from ISRO is still awaited, the mission will be a follow-on of Chandrayaan-2 with the objective to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

Notably launched on July 2, 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed in the early hours of September 6 after successfully completing most of its stages. The mission's Vikram lunar lander crashed on the Moon thereby bringing an end to ISRO’s ambitious project.

Why did Chandrayaan-2 fail?

The ISRO after the hard landing of the Vikram lunar lander on the moon leading to the failure of the project informed, the organisation has appointed a team experts, who along with a national committee of academicians will investigate the reasons behind the communication loss with Vikram. The Chandrayaan-2 after it was launched on July 2 successfully passed through various phases before attempting to land on the lunar surface including the ‘Earth Orbit’ (Spacecraft orbiting around the Earth to gain necessary velocity for its journey to the moon), Trans Lunar Injection (TLI), which involves firing the spacecraft’s engines to provide necessary speed to break into the Moon’s orbit.

The subsequent stages include the Lunar Transfer Orbit, Lunar Orbit Insertion followed by the Vikram Lander separation stage, wherein the orbiter separates from the lander. In this stage, the orbiter decoupled from the lander and continued to operate in orbit performing scientific observations however the Vikram lander suffered communication failure and made a hard landing. As a consequence rover deployment and surface exploration phase couldn't be executed as intended.

According to a failure analysis report (FAR) submitted to ISRO, the crash was caused by a software glitch. The report hasn’t been made public yet. The Union Government said in Parliament in November 2019, the lander on board the ISRO spacecraft “hard landed within 500m of the designated landing site” Minister of State (MoS) for Space Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The velocity of the lander reduced more than anticipated during a critical stage of the landing -- described by ISRO chief K Sivan as “15 minutes of terror”. This development left the planned final stages of the mission going in disarray just 2.1km from the surface of the moon. “The velocity was reduced from 1,683m/s to 146 m/s. During the second phase of the descent, the reduction in velocity was more than the designed value. Due to this deviation, the initial conditions at the start of the fine braking phase were beyond the designed parameters. As a result, Vikram hard landed within 500m of the designated landing site,” the written reply said.

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover were sent with the objective to physically observing the ice and hydroxyl molecules after the scientific payloads aboard Chandrayaan-1 confirmed the presence of water ice on the surface of the moon.