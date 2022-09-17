In a historic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released eight cheetahs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. These big cats were brought to India from Namibia in a special flight, seven decades after the species was declared extinct in the country. They were brought in as part of the historic cheetah reintroduction programme in the country. The wild cats landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior after travelling more than 8,000 kilometres on a specially modified passenger B747 Jumbo Jet.

Meanwhile, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter to showcase how the last cheetahs were hunted, maimed and domesticated for hunting parties in India. Posting some unseen videos and photos of cheetah hunting, he stated that Maharaja Ramanuj Pratap Singh Deo, King of Koriya (Chhattisgarh), hunted the final three cheetahs in 1947. According to Kaswan, all three cheetahs were adults, about 6 feet 4-5 inches tall, and they were all hunted at night.

Have a look at the video showing how last lots of Cheetahs were hunted in India

When #Cheetah are coming back to #India. A look at how the last of the lots were hunted, maimed and domesticated for hunting parties. Video made in 1939. 1/n pic.twitter.com/obUbuZoNv5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 16, 2022

Cheetahs were hunted during Prince of Wales' visit to India in 1921-22

Kaswan also shared another incident of cheetah hunting in India during the Prince of Wales' visit in 1921-22. "These cheetahs were used to catch antelopes. These pics are testimonials that if we don't pay attention to conservation what remains only is a picture. Once found in #India now they are extinct," he wrote sharing the image wherein cheetahs were seen chained like dogs. According to available records, cheetahs were in the least conflict with humans. Instead, they were domesticated and extensively used by hunting groups. They were even referred to by some as "hunting leopards."

Another hunting cheetah in India from Prince of Wales visit in 1921-22. These #cheetah were used to catch antelopes. These pics are testimonials that if we don't pay attention to conservation what remains only is picture. Once found in #India now they are extinct. pic.twitter.com/iCq89yMwym — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 17, 2022

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952

It should be mentioned here that the world's fastest land animal was declared extinct in India in 1952 by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru-led government. According to reports, the big cats were completely wiped out from the country owing to their use for sports hunting, overhunting, coursing and habitat loss. Before India gained its independence, Kings and Britishers hunted not only cheetahs but many other charismatic animals, and it was too late till the Wildlife Protection Act was passed in 1972.

And then the last lot of cheetah. 3 cheetah hunted by King of Koriya (Chhattisgarh) in 1947. By 1952 government of India declared then extinct. The first step of species extinction in local population extinction. Many are facing now in India. Hope we will pay attention to them. pic.twitter.com/DSRxs17uBW — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 17, 2022

Image: AP