As Cheetahs Return To India, A Look At Modi's Fruitful Efforts To Conserve Indian Wildlife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs in their new home in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, 70 years after the wild cats were declared extinct from the country in 1952. The cheetahs -- five females and three males -- were flown in from Namibia's capital Windhoek as part of the historic cheetah reintroduction program in the country.

The release of wild cats was part of efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'-- the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

The Government of India, under PM Modi, has undertaken several measures toward wildlife conversation and protection of endangered species through efforts that resulted in increased forest cover, tiger reserves, and a steady increase in the population of wild animals that were close to extinction.

India's wildlife conservation efforts

Here are some examples of wildlife conservation efforts that brought great results in India.

Coverage of Protected Areas which was 4.90% of India's total geographical area in 2014 has now increased to 5.03% This includes an increase in Protected Areas from 740 in 2014 to the present 981 with an area of 1,71,921 sq km.

Forest and tree cover has increased by 16,000 square km in the last four years. India is among the few countries in the world that witnessed a consisted increase in forest cover

Increase in the number of community reserves. From just 43 in 2014, the number of community reserves, that act as migration corridors between established national parks, increased to over 100 in 2019.

India is home to 52 Tiger Reserves covering approximately 75,000 Sq Km area in 18 states with approximately 75% population of the wild tiger at the global level.

India achieved the goal of doubling the population of tigers in 2018 itself, four years in advance of the targeted year 2022. Tiger Population in India increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018.

Budgetary allocation for tiger conservation was increased from Rs 185 crore in 2014 to Rs 300 crore in 2022.

The population of Asiatic Lions has shown a steady increase with a growth rate of 28.87 percent (one of the highest so far) compared to the 523 lions in 2015.

As of 2020, India became home to 12,852 leopards as compared to the previous estimate of 7,910 conducted in 2014. More than a 60% increase in population was recorded.