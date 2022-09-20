It is a historic day for the people of Kashmir as the cinema halls have been reopened after almost three decades on Tuesday. The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated a multipurpose cinema hall each in the twin south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian on Sunday announcing that such cinema halls will be opened in every district of Jammu and Kashmir soon. The leader also inaugurated a multiplex in Srinagar, which was the first in three decades. Meanwhile, as the people of Kashmir celebrate the historic day, filmmaker & Kashmiri activist Ashoke Pandit and Former J&K Deputy CM Dr. Nirmal Singh spoke to Republic Media Network and expressed their views on how the return of cinema will have a positive impact on the people of Kashmir.

Reopening of theatres in Kashmir is ‘a dream come true’: Ashoke Pandit

Speaking to Republic Media Network, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit reflected on how the announcement of the reopening of theatres in Kashmir was a dream come true and added how the younger generation and the common man will be able to gain confidence while having a positive impact of cinema in their lives.

Ashoke Pandit said, “ This is a dream come true, to be very honest, where we couldn’t believe theatres would restart in Kashmir because of the situation created by the political families of Abdullahs. They have made it seem very difficult that people will again start getting entertained. Since articles 370 and 35A were abrogated, the atmosphere of love, affection, oneness, and Indianness had started creeping in. And the way the Government of India and the bureaucrats are working towards giving confidence to the common man on the streets is working.”

Pandit went on to shed light on the effect of cinema on people and mentioned how it spreads confidence and brotherhood among them. He even highlighted how the generations living in Kashmir for the past 33 years had no idea about what theatre was all about.

“What is cinema? Cinema spreads brotherhood, cinema spreads confidence, cinema is a piece of art. The young generation of Kashmir has not seen theatre because from last 33 years, the theatres were closed. So, those people living in Kashmir didn't know what theatre was all about. But watching a film in a theatre gives you a different kind of confidence, different kind of affection, different kind of conflict, you meet people. So all these things which are started in Kashmir will create confidence in the people,” he added.

Moreover, the former J&K Deputy CM, Dr. Nirmal Singh, lauded the decision of reopening the theatres in Kashmir and stated that it should’ve been done earlier. Dr. Singh also reflected on how shocking it was that the previous government took so many years to get this done. He said, “It should have happened earlier but it took time. ‘Der Aaye Durust Aaye’ that’s the word. I am sure the younger generation of Kashmir will be able to see the cinema, the movies of their taste. It was shocking how the previous government took so many years to reopen and when it was stopped.”

Why were theatres shut in Kashmir?

Before the onset of terrorism in Kashmir in 1990, there were almost 19 theatres in Srinagar, Sopore, Handwara, Anantnag, Baramulla and in other areas with Srinagar itself having 10 halls. As the cinema halls were shut down due to the emergence of terrorists in the valley, the halls were shut or were either converted into security forces camps. However, in 1999, as the Abdullah government planned to reopen Broadway, Neelum and Regal cinema halls, a grenade explosion outside the Regal cinema made them shut once again. Since then, no theatres have ever been functional in the valley.

Image: Republic