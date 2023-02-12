As Coarse Grain Gets New Name, PM Modi Details How Sri Anna Will Transform Lives

Coarse grain has got a new name in India today -- Sri Anna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while addressing a gathering in Rajasthan's Dausa. “Earlier millet was discarded by the name of coarse grain (Mota Anaj) but now this mota anaj is given a new identity by us. This grain will be now known as 'Sri Anna’ which the government this year has prioritised in its budget,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he inaugurated the highly-anticipated Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

The PM further said, “Everyone is familiar with the Sri Anna Jowar and Bajra from Rajasthan, but now Sri Anna Sawa, Sri Anna Kangni, Sri Anna Kodo, and Sri Anna Kutki will also be recognised which are spectacular in taste and hygenic." “Our farmers’ hard work will not go in vain,” he added.

2023 the International Year of Millets

Notably, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets which was supported by 72 countries.

“Now to make India a global hub for ‘Sri Anna’, the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad will be supported as a Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level,” the Finance Minister stated in her budget speech.

"India is largest producer and second largest exporter of ‘Shree Anna’ in the world," she added.