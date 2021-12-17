Reacting to the shocking remarks on rape made by Karnataka Congress leader and MLA KR Ramesh Kumar, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi deemed that 'due to these leaders, crimes are increasing'. She also added that the mindset of such leaders can be understood through their words. This comes after Karnataka Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday trivialised rape and made an atrocious effort to joke about it saying, "There is a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."

Nirbhaya's mother lashes out at remarks made by Congress MLA over his shameful remark:

"How can these leaders make fun of rape? A girl’s life is totally destroyed after such a crime. Due to these leaders, girls are getting threats and crimes are increasing. They have a sick mentality," added Asha Devi.

#BREAKING | Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi hits out at Congress MLA's outrageous remark trivialising and mocking rape.



She also called people 'unfortunate' for having such representatives:

"Whenever a rape case comes forward people say things like the culprit is minor, the culprit is illiterate but our MP, MLA, Ministers only say such things then we know their mindset through these words. Whoever it is, from whichever party, he or she is chosen with people's expectation of safety and development but such a man who says 'enjoy it' makes people very unfortunate to have such a representative," added Asha Devi.

Karnataka Congress leader's shocking remarks trivialising and mocking rape:

In a shocking statement, former Karnataka Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar passed a sexist comment in the Assembly on Wednesday saying that "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." The distasteful comment by the Congress leader came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. The Speaker was also seen laughing when the remarks were uttered.

The remarks were made by KR Ramesh Kumar who has not done this for the first time. When he was the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, Kumar had compared himself to a rape survivor. The Congress leader's comment came after his name emerged in a controversial audio clip between BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa and other senior leaders that mentioned how he had allegedly taken a Rs 50 crore bribe from the party.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairman Rekha Sharma asserted, "It is extremely sad and unfortunate that we still have public representative who are misogynists and have horrible mindset towards women."

In September 2020, Ramesh Kumar had hurled a Kannada word that Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had to immediately expunge from the Assembly. Growing impatient during Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar’s reply on the COVID-19 debate, he said, "He is justifying the variation in prices at which (PPE kits) were procured. He is saying they were first procured for about Rs 300 after which the cost went up and there were various committees. These committees had great people. Just because great people did xxxxx work, is that great work?"

Ramesh Kumar justifies rape comment

Following the degraded remarks over rape, the MLA of Srinivaspur justified his outrageous statement while expressing his 'sincere apologies to everyone'. While stating his remorse, the former Speaker admitted that his comment was 'indifferent and negligent'. Kumar stoked controversy after he trivialised and mocked the heinous offence of rape.