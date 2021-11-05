As Congress Refuses To Slash VATs On Fuel Price, BJP Accuses Oppn Of Doing Petty Politics

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre on Wednesday reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Taking a cue from this, many BJP and NDA-ruled states announced further slashing of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel. Opposition-ruled states however did not relent, putting the onus on the Centre and stating that the reduction in excise duty is not enough. The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Opposition parties for not reducing the Value Added Tax and accused them of doing "petty politics" over high fuel prices.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, the Opposition attacks the Centre over high prices of diesel and petrol but does not follow suit when the Union government slashes the excise duty.

He said the BJP ruled states have further slashed VAT on the fuel to add to the relief provided to the common man by the Centre, but the states ruled by the opposition parties like the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have not done so.

"If the Centre and BJP-ruled states can give relief to people, then why not the Congress-ruled states," Bhatia asked, alleging they were "cruel and incompetent".

Noting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had dubbed the Modi government "pickpocket" over the rising fuel prices and used the "extortion" barb at it, Bhatia said it appears that there is no bigger "pickpocket" than the Congress. The central government has used taxes collected from people for nation-building and people's welfare, he said.

"Direct benefit transfer of Rs 19 lakh crore has been done. The poor have been given free ration as well. The decision to reduce fuel prices shows the BJP governments' sensitivity and consideration towards people," he said.

Reacting to the accusations, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, there is no significant reduction in petrol and diesel prices. "During the UPA government, the excise duty was Rs 9.48 per litre on petrol and Rs 3.56 per litre on diesel. Modi government should have reduced excise duty further," he said, noting that LPG prices remain the same.

The Congress is set to launch a massive campaign over the fuel price issue from November 14, he said.

Congress describes the reduction of VATs as 'lollipop'

Hitting back at the BJP, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also described the reduction of excise duty by Rs 5 as a 'lollipop'. He said that, if the NDA government had reduced the excise duty from Rs 30 to Rs 9 like the UPA government, then the prices of petrol and diesel would automatically come down.

On Wednesday, BJP-ruled Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Assam, Bihar and Haryana announced cuts in VAT, close on the heels of the Centre reducing excise duty on fuel and imploring states to do the same. The move came as a major relief to the common man who has been reeling due to record-high fuel prices.

Image: PTI/ANI