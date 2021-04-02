As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Karnataka Govt Suspends Classes 6-9; Closes Gyms & Swimming Pools

Aiming to curb the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, the Karnataka government has issued a fresh set of safety guidelines, suspending classes from 6 to 9 and closing down gyms and swimming pools. The government has also prohibited rallies, dharnas with a maximum 50% seating capacity in cinema halls while no gatherings are allowed at places of worship. The state logged in nearly 5,000 new 4991 cases of Coronavirus on Friday.
Here is the list of restrictions newly imposed in Karnataka
- Classes 6 to 9 including Vidyagama shall remain suspended. Classes 10,11 and 12 can continue in the existing mode, however, attendance at these classes in person is not mandatory.
- Classes of higher and professional courses shall be suspended, except classes due for Board/University examinations of Health Sciences.
- Boarding schools and residential hostels shall be closed, except for the students of Classes 10,11, 12, and for students of higher and professional courses appearing in exams.
- In places of worship, individuals are permitted to visit and offer prayers only. There shall be no gatherings, functions, etc.
- In apartment complexes, common facilities like gym, party hall, club, house, swimming pool, etc shall remain closed.
- The number of persons in public transport, shall not exceed the seating capacity.
- The practice of work from home shall be followed in offices and workplaces as far as possible.
- In the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Hubali-Dharwad, the number of customers in pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants shall not exceed 50% of the capacity.
- In Cinema halls, alternate seating subject to a maximum of 50% seating capacity only shall be allowed in the districts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalburgi, Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.
- In shopping malls, closed markets, departmental stores, etc strict enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) like ensuring wearing of masks, physical distancing, provision of hand Sanitizer shall be enforced. If there is any violation, the facility shall be closed till the COVID-19 epidemic is over.
Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.