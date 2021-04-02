As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Karnataka Govt Suspends Classes 6-9; Closes Gyms & Swimming Pools

Aiming to curb the recent surge in COVID-19 infections, the Karnataka government has issued a fresh set of safety guidelines, suspending classes from 6 to 9 and closing down gyms and swimming pools. The government has also prohibited rallies, dharnas with a maximum 50% seating capacity in cinema halls while no gatherings are allowed at places of worship. The state logged in nearly 5,000 new 4991 cases of Coronavirus on Friday.

Here is the list of restrictions newly imposed in Karnataka