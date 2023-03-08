As COVID-19 Wanes, Influenza Virus H3N2 Cases Surge In India, Causing Hospitalisations

The H3N2 virus has raised alarm across the country. The cases of the Influenza virus - H3N2 are rapidly rising in India even leading to hospitalisations. Notably, the cases of COVID-19 are also seeing a spike along with the increase in H3N2 cases.

The symptoms of this virus are common like Chills, coughing, vomiting, throat ache, muscle and body aches, Diarrhoea, sneezing and runny nose. The Union health ministry conducted a meeting with the top health experts of the country to discuss the rise in the cases of viral infections in India mainly triggered by H2N2, an official informed on Monday, March 6.

Sudden rise in respiratory tract infections: Health expert

Dr S Chatterjee, Senior consultant of internal medicine at Apollo hospital said in the last couple of months, ahead of Holi, the cases pertaining to infections in the respiratory tract have shot up. However, the nature of the cases is more like the most common influenza and not Covid.

According to the doctors, the infections becoming rampant are of long duration and are not getting treated easily. They can last for up to three weeks. In normal circumstances, seasonal fever and cough last about five to seven days.

India’s Covid tally again started seeing an upward curve, when after 97 days, the country saw an increase of more than 300 cases per day. Moreover, the number of Influenza cases are also been going up in the past couple of months with symptoms such as prolonged illness, and lingering cough, symptoms which are similar to COVID-19. ICMR said this is due to the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus.

Preventing H3N2 virus

While the doctors are still not sounding an alarm over the rise in H3N2 cases, they said following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour would help, "Covid appropriate behaviour that we have learnt over the last couple of years would also help in preventing influenza," said Dr S Chatterjee, Senior consultant of internal medicine at Apollo hospital.

In another set of measures, he suggested the use of antibiotics should be avoided and that people with a weak immune system should take all precautions. "Unnecessary antibiotics are not mandated and should be only under the guidance of a treating physician or paediatrician," he said.

ICMR in a statement said the Influenza A subtype may be causing more hospitalisations than other subtypes, "Out of the hospitalised SARI patients with influenza A H3N2, about 92 per cent are suffering from fever, 86 per cent from cough, 27 per cent from breathlessness, 16 per cent with wheezing, and additionally, 16 per cent had clinical signs of pneumonia and 6 per cent has seizures. Also, 10 per cent of SARI patients who have H3N2 needed oxygen, and 7 per cent required ICU care," ICMR stated.