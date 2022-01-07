As COVID Cases Continues To Rise, Centre Reviews Preparedness Of Medical Oxygen Infra

Amid a massive surge in the number of COVID cases in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday, January 7, reviewed the preparedness status of the entire spectrum of oxygen equipment including ventilators, PSA/Oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders with States and UTs.

Further, the Centre emphasized that the states/UTs' primary and critical responsibility is to ensure that oxygen equipment, till the field level at all health facilities, is tested and kept in a functional state to meet any emergent situation. Also, States/UTs are directed to ensure full utilization of ECRP-II funds.

The official statement read, "The primary responsibility of States/UTs to ensure that Oxygen Equipments are kept functional for timely availability for patient care. Training of Equipment Operators at all Levels to be completed".

Health Ministry warns country amid Omicron surge

Earlier on Dec 30, briefing on the country's COVID situation, the Health Ministry had informed that some of the emerging states of concern including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, and Gujarat are witnessing an increase in weekly cases and positivity rates.

According to WHO, the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of 2-3 days. As per the early data from the UK, South Africa, and Denmark, when compared to Delta variant, there is a reduced risk of hospitalisation for the Omicron.

COVID situation in India

India on Friday, January 7, reported 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus infections with 30,836 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The COVID recovery rate stands at 97.57%. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, the country reported 377 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the overall tally to 3,007.

To date, the country has administered 1,50,55,91,911 COVID vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

In another update, the Centre released the list of ‘at-risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing. The list of countries is being updated regularly based on the COVID situation in the countries including the spread of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron. The Centre also announced that all international travellers arriving in India will have to undergo seven days of mandatory home quarantine. This will be effective from January 11, 2022.

(Image: PTI)