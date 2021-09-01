As COVID Cases In Kerala Rise, Union Health Min Reviews Situation In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed COVID-19 situation in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. While interacting with the Health Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over a telephonic conversation, Mansukh Mandaviya discussed matters related to COVID-19 management. The Union Health Minister said that with COVID cases rising in Kerala, adequate steps should be taken to contain the inter-state spread of COVID-19.

COVID: Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with Karnataka & TN Health Ministers

Due to the rising cases in Kerala, the Union Health Minister discussed matters related to COVID-19 management in those areas of States of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which border Kerala.

As per a statement by PIB, pointing towards the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of COVID-19, Mandaviya requested the respective Health Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in the bordering districts to Kerala.

The Government of India has been at the forefront in the fight against the COVID19 pandemic. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of Government of India to fight the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour). India has been running the largest vaccination drive against COVID-19 since January 16, 2021.

COVID cases in Karnataka

Karnataka has so far recorded over 29,49,445 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which, 28,93,715 have suvvessfully recovered and 37,318 have died, As per the latest reports from MoHFW, 1,217 new cases, 1,198 fresh recoveries and 25 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Currently, the total number of active cases in Karnataka is 18,412.

COVID cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has so far recorded over 26,14,872 positive Coronavirus cases, out of which, 25,63,101 have successfully recovered and 34,921 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,512 new cases, 1,725 fresh recoveries and 22 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu is 34,921.

COVID cases in Kerala

Kerala is so far has recorded over 40,57,233 positive cases, out of which, 38,17,004 have successfully recovered and 20,788 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 30,203 new cases, 20,687 fresh recoveries and 115 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID cases in Kerala is 2,19,441.

