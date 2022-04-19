As COVID Cases Surge, Here Are The States That Have Reimposed The Mandatory Mask Rule

As India records a 90% jump in daily COVID-19 cases, almost all cities and states have considered reimposing the mask rule. Following the increasing trend in COVID cases in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), some neighboring states have again made the mask mandatory in public places.

The Haryana government stated on Monday that wearing masks is mandatory again in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

“In view of the increasing cases of Covid-19, face masks have been made mandatory in four districts of Haryana namely Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. The ones who do not wear a face mask will have to pay a fine,” said state health minister Anil Vij in Chandigarh. "But in more than half of the districts, cases are nil or very less," Vij said. "However, as a precautionary measure in the districts which lie close to the national capital, we have made the wearing of a mask compulsory," Anil vij further added.

The decision to wear masks was taken after the state recorded 234 cases on Monday, out of which 198 were alone from Gurugram and 21 cases surfaced in Faridabad.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary for health, Haryana stated, ‘Those identified without a mask in public will be fined Rs 500 from tuesday, the highest number of infections has been reported from Gurugram district, however masks have been made essential in all four districts as a precautionary measure to prevent further increase," added Arora.

UP government makes mask mandatory in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has made masks compulsory to wear in public areas in the state's capital. Lucknow and other six NCR districts.

The rise in Covid cases has impacted the districts that compose the national capital region (NCR). In light of this, the government has ordered the wearing of masks in public areas in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and the capital Lucknow mandatory. However, 65 new Covid instances have been confirmed in Gautam Buddh Nagar in the last 24 hours, 20 in Ghaziabad, and 10 in Lucknow, and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered "close monitoring" of the situation.