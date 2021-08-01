As COVID Cases Surge In Kerala, TN Mandates RT-PCR Report For Entry Into State

From August 5, a Negative RT-PCR Test report will be made mandatory for everyone arriving Tamil Nadu from Kerala. This was informed by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniyan on August 1, Sunday. He said, "RT-PCR report is mandatory for people coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu from August 5". Earlier, On July 30, Subramaniyan had said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in the state. He had stated, “No of Covid cases has been increasing in the last three days. RT-PCR tests have increased. Many people are not wearing face masks. Vigilance in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is increased,". He added that Tamil Nadu Health Department has increased the vigilance border check posts with Kerala after the number of COVID19 cases have gone up in the state.

20,624 new COVID cases in Kerala, 80 deaths — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2021

Tamil Nadu makes Negative RT-PCR Test report mandatory for travellers from Kerala

Kerala has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. As per the Union Health Ministry, Kerala recorded 20,624 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 33,90,761. The Kerala state government had announced a complete weekend lockdown on July 31 and August 1. Only shops selling essential commodities will remain open during the weekend lockdown in the state. Kerala has also been witnessing a rise in the number of Zika virus cases.

Thiruvananthapuram | Complete lockdown imposed in Kerala this weekend due to rising COVID19 cases in the state



Only shops selling essential commodities allowed to remain open pic.twitter.com/T8GWKMZm3J — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Total weekend lockdown in Kerala; Karnataka makes negative test mandatory as well for Kerala and Maharashtra

The Centre has also urged Kerala to have stricter COVID management measures. It was also recommended that vaccination for the age group of 45-60 be amped up, as this age group have shown the highest mortality rate. As per reports, Kerala has the highest number of districts (14) with a positivity rate of over 10%. The Kerala Health Minister Veena George also asked people to avoid events and crowds during the Onam festival to reduce the risk of getting infected. Tamil Nadu has recorded 1,986 new cases of COVID-19 and the total cases in the state are 25,59,597, the Ministry informed. The Karnataka government has also made it mandatory for people travelling from Kerala or Maharashtra to carry a Negative RT-PCR Test report, not more than 72 hours old.

All passengers arriving in Karnataka from Kerala and Maharashtra must produce a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours, irrespective of vaccination status: South Western Railway — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

