As Delhi CM Announces 6-days Complete Lockdown, Checkout What Is Allowed And What Is Not

In an attempt to tackle the surge in COVID-19 in the National Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday afternoon announced a 6-days complete lockdown in Delhi. As per the orders issued by the Delhi government, the lockdown will be in place from Monday 10 pm till 5 am on April 26. This latest announcement came after CM Kejriwal on April 16 had announced a weekend curfew in Delhi.

While appealing to the migrant labourers of Delhi, CM Kejriwal said, "I appeal to you with folded hands. It's a small lockdown, only for 6 days. Don't leave Delhi & go. I'm very hopeful that we won't need to further extend the lockdown...Govt will take care of you."

Remarking that Delhi currently is facing the 4th wave of Coronavirus infection, the Delhi CM said that the National Capital's health system has reached its limits. He said, "I don't say that the system has collapsed but it has reached its limits and is currently under stress." Asserting that harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of health systems, Kejriwal said that in the next 6 days, Delhi will make arrangements for ore ICU beds and oxygen.

Stating that everything will remain shut in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said that only essential services would be allowed to function. As per the orders issued by the Delhi Government, during the week-long curfew, the movement of people for marriage related gatherings up to 50 people (on the production of soft or hard copy of marriage card) and funeral related gathering of up to 20 people will be allowed. Places including gyms, movie halls and malls will remain shut.

Informing that the Media will be exempted to move during the curfew on the production of a valid ID card, the Delhi government said that there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essentials goods. "No separate permission/e-pass required for such movements and religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed," it added.

Amid curfew, Delhi HC directs courts to only hear urgent cases

As India continues to report over 2 lakh positive COVID-19 cases every day, the Delhi High Court on Monday in a release said that the District courts only take up urgent cases and everything else should be adjourned. The Delhi HC in its release also said that all these urgent cases would be heard by the Delhi courts via video conferencing.

The notice issued by the Delhi government read, "In view of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Territory of Delhi in continuation of the Court's Office Order No. 245/RG/DHC/2021 dates 08.04.2021, it is ordered that all the judicial officers of Delhi District Courts shall take up only urgent cases."

Delhi COVID-19 crisis

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi so far has recorded over 8,53,460 positive cases, out of which, 7,66,398 have successfully recovered and 12,121 have died. As per the latest report from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 25,462 new cases, 20,159 fresh recoveries and 161 deaths. As of now, the total number of active cases in Delhi is 74,941.

