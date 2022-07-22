As Delhi LG Recommends CBI Probe, Republic Exposes AAP Govt's Excise Policy 2021-22

In a massive development, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the contentious Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Arvind Kejriwal government on Friday. The recommendation for a CBI investigation was made after a report by the Chief Secretary, dated July 8, 2022, established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010 in addition to deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.

Republic learnt that the decision with regards to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was taken by Manish Sisodia who also holds the Excise portfolio in the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sources told the channel that in April 2021, Sisodia got the Cabinet to take a decision authorising him to make "minor changes within the overall framework of the policy in the interest of its implementation", a decision that was flagged negatively by the then Lieutenant General Anil Baijal. Thereafter, through a subsequent Cabinet decision, the earlier decision of 'authorising' Sisodia was withdrawn in May 2021; however, the decisions under question continued to be brazenly implemented by the Excise Department solely on the approval of Sisodia, sources said.

Delhi Excise Policy exposed?

Republic learnt that upon anticipating a report by Chief Secretary, the illegal decisions taken in the past were attempted to be legalised by getting the stamp of a post facto Cabinet decision, by convening an 'urgent meeting' on July 14, 2022, at 2 pm, with a notice reaching the Chief Secretary, who is also the ex-officio Secretary to the Cabinet, at 9.32 AM on the same day without circulating any Cabinet Note.

The Cabinet Note/Agenda were received in the LG Secretariat at 5.00 PM, well after the meeting had happened. It may be noted that this was in blatant violation of laid down provisions that enjoins a Cabinet Note and Agenda of the Cabinet reaching the Lt. Governor 48 hours before any Cabinet Meeting.

What were the decisions taken?

Republic learnt that the Excise Department under the direction of Manish Sisodia, allegedly decided to refund Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) amounting to Rs. 30 crore to the L-1 bidder of the license of Airport Zone which failed to obtain ‘NOC’ from the Airport Authorities, which clearly stipulates that the successful bidder must complete all formalities for grant of license failing which all deposits made by him shall stand forfeited to the Government.

The formula of calculation of rates of foreign liquor was allegedly revised and the levy of import pass fee of Rs. 50 per case of beer was removed. This made foreign liquor, as well as beer cheaper for retail (L7Z), licenses at the cost of loss of revenue to the state exchequer.

A waiver amounting to Rs. 144.36 crore was allegedly allowed on tendered license fee on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was done despite the fact that no specific provision for compensation in the form of a reduction in tendered license fee was available in the tender document, and this resulted in the blatant undue loss of Rs 144 crore to the public exchequer.

The government allegedly floated a tender by incorporating a condition of setting up a minimum two liquor vends in each ward without undertaking any exercise/due diligence to ascertain the viability of opening just two vends in each ward.

In a total disregard to the code of not promoting alcohol and its consumption and any such attempts are punishable, the government allegedly did not take any action against their pet licensees, who were brazenly promoting liquor through social media/banners/hoardings, etc.

Without any increase in the tendered license fee and with an obvious intent of extending financial benefits to the licensees, the operational period for L7Z licensees and L1 licensees was allegedly extended firstly from 01.04.2022 to 31.05.2022 and then from 01.06.2022 to 31.07.2022.

Notably, all these decisions were taken without the approval of the Competent Authority i.e. the Cabinet and subsequently the Lt. Governor, to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''.