As Delhi LG Recommends CBI Probe, Republic Exposes AAP Govt's Excise Policy 2021-22

In a massive development, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena recommended a CBI investigation into the contentious Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Arvind Kejriwal government on Friday. The recommendation for a CBI investigation was made after a report by the Chief Secretary, dated July 8, 2022, established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010 in addition to deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.
Republic learnt that the decision with regards to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was taken by Manish Sisodia who also holds the Excise portfolio in the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sources told the channel that in April 2021, Sisodia got the Cabinet to take a decision authorising him to make "minor changes within the overall framework of the policy in the interest of its implementation", a decision that was flagged negatively by the then Lieutenant General Anil Baijal. Thereafter, through a subsequent Cabinet decision, the earlier decision of 'authorising' Sisodia was withdrawn in May 2021; however, the decisions under question continued to be brazenly implemented by the Excise Department solely on the approval of Sisodia, sources said.
Republic learnt that upon anticipating a report by Chief Secretary, the illegal decisions taken in the past were attempted to be legalised by getting the stamp of a post facto Cabinet decision, by convening an 'urgent meeting' on July 14, 2022, at 2 pm, with a notice reaching the Chief Secretary, who is also the ex-officio Secretary to the Cabinet, at 9.32 AM on the same day without circulating any Cabinet Note.
The Cabinet Note/Agenda were received in the LG Secretariat at 5.00 PM, well after the meeting had happened. It may be noted that this was in blatant violation of laid down provisions that enjoins a Cabinet Note and Agenda of the Cabinet reaching the Lt. Governor 48 hours before any Cabinet Meeting.
Notably, all these decisions were taken without the approval of the Competent Authority i.e. the Cabinet and subsequently the Lt. Governor, to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''.