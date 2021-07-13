Last Updated:

As Delhi Monsoon Arrives, Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes; Check It Out

As monsoon finally arrived in Delhi Tuesday morning, bringing respite from the scorching heat, social media users flooded Twitter with memes and jokes.

Delhi

The rainfall started on Monday night and continued through Tuesday morning. The monsoon finally reached the national capital, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, according to the IMD.

While the rain brought respite from the heat, it was, however, also accompanied by waterlogging, traffic jams and tiring commutes. An underpass waterlogged in Prahladpur area. The AIIMS flyover in Delhi was also flooded due to heavy rain. Twitter users were quick to mock the IMD’s false prediction. They flooded the social media website with memes and jokes using the hashtag #DelhiRains. Here are some of the most trending reactions: 

Monsoon prediction

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas. The senior scientist at IMD also clarified that predictions are not 100 per cent accurate, and the Meteorological Department is monitoring the conditions. He said that IMD will study why the arrival of rainfall was delayed in Delhi despite favourable conditions.

In the latest update, the IMD said thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, North-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Ghaziabad) next. The department has also predicted rain in Sonipat, Aurangabad, Palwal in Haryana; Siyana, Hapur, Bahajoi, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Sadabad, Khair, Gabbana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Mathura, Raya, Pilakhua in Uttar Pradesh; Bharatpur in Rajasthan during next 2 hours. Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD's senior scientist K Jenamani said that the monsoon has covered most parts of Rajasthan and some parts of Punjab. 

