As Delhi's AQI Clocks 410, BJP Accuses AAP Over 'red-level Emergency In National Capital'

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 410 on Tuesday as per the AQI's bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI level crossed 420 in many areas in Delhi leading to a very severe and hazardous category.

As citizens of Delhi continued to breathe in toxic air, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the poor air quality in Delhi and its adjacent areas.

BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asserted that yet again Delhi has become a gas chamber. "Thanks to Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s AQI is above 385 in most places - even reaching 440. Arvind Kejriwal needs to stop blaming the Centre and farmers and even Diwali and tell us what has his government done in 8 years to curb vehicular, industrial pollution and construction, and road dust," he added.

'Red-level emergency in Delhi': BJP

As the war of words continues between BJP and AAP ahead of MCD polls, BJP launched an attack on AAP and reiterated that Delhi has been made a gas chamber under the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. "It is a red-level emergency in the National capital. If you breathe this air, you are risking your health. The AQI has levelled up to 380 -400 in most areas in Delhi," he added.

He further asserted that the reason behind this (Delhi becoming a gas chamber) is the lack of Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's failure in tackling pollution causes. "Kejriwal has been blaming Hindus, Diwali, and Parali (Stubble) burning and Centre. He has done nothing in tackling the pollution which is generated due to the internal causes of Delhi," Poonawalla said.

Further, Poonawalla listed some questions regarding Kejriwal's failure in tackling pollution causes:

Vehicular Pollution: Has he increased public transport?

Road Dust: Has he done mechanized sweeping as he had promised?

Industrial Pollution: Has he taken any initiatives in closing done pollution generated by industries?

Another day of living in a Gas chamber thanks to Arvind Kejriwal! Delhi’s AQI above 385 in most places - even reaching 440!



Kejriwal ji stop blaming Centre/Farmers/Diwali & tell us what have you done in 8 years to curb vehicular,industrial pollution & construction,road dust? pic.twitter.com/9Y3vuTQsO6 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 20, 2022

Poonawalla mocks Kejriwal on issue of Parali burning

Mocking Kejriwal on the issue of Parali burning, he said, "Now you have a government in Punjab but you still could not control Parali burning, even though the Haryana government could."

He also remarked, "The main causes of pollution in Delhi lie within Delhi itself. On this, in the last eight years except for giving empty promises, Kejriwal has done nothing. Now he'll come and play another victimhood card, blame everybody, but will not take ownership of what we have to go through in Delhi because of his failure."