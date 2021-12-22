As Demands For COVID Booster Jabs Grow, Here's A Look At Nations Administering A 3rd Dose

The newly discovered COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has raised fresh coronavirus concerns across the globe, and the same can be observed in the emergency measures being undertaken by countries to curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In India, the Central government on Tuesday advised states and Union Territories to pursue strict measures to contain the virus, strengthen their respective facilities and most importantly amplify the rate of vaccination.

Since the Omicron numbers have started increasing steadily across the globe, calls for a booster COVID-19 vaccine jab have been spreading across India. Several health experts in the country, including those from the COVID task force, have emphasised the need for a booster dose.

Countries with COVID booster dose authorisation

As of now, as many as 14 countries ranging from Singapore to Germany have authorised the use of booster doses. Countries such as the United States, South Africa and Germany have mandated a booster dose within six months of their last dose.

France, Singapore, Taiwan, Italy and Australia have a five-month booster dose policy. In addition to this, countries like the United Kingdom, South Korea, Thailand and Finland have implemented a three-month booster policy whereas Spain and Lithuania have authorised booster doses for their 'at-risk' population.

Health experts urge for COVID booster policy in India

Talking about the booster dose earlier today (December 22), Dr VK Paul from NITI Aayog told news agency ANI that the Union Health Minister has said in Parliament that "the need, timing and nature of boosting will be based on scientific decisions and thinking that is what the government is engaged with."

Health Minister has said in the parliament, the need, the timing, and the nature of boosting if any will be based on the scientific decision, thinking: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog on Booster dose #COVID19

Earlier in an interview with Republic Media Network, Maharashtra's COVID task force member Dr Shashank Joshi had also asserted that there is a need for a booster dose but a lack of scientific data which is causing a delay in their approval.

While it remains unclear if and when the Centre is introducing a booster policy for India, in late November, Dr NK Arora, India's COVID-19 Task Force chairman, had said that India will get its booster policy in the next two weeks, till mid-December, which would also include the vaccination of children.

In an interview with ANI, he had revealed that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) of India was working on the said policy along with a plan to vaccinate 44 crore children, below the age of 18 years. The task force chairman had informed that the prioritisation process is underway and the prime target of vaccination among children will be those with comorbidities followed by healthy ones.

Omicron cases in India

India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 15 states and UTs so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14).

