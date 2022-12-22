As Devendra Fadnavis Reopens Disha Salian Case, BJP Questions Erstwhile Govt

'This is an extremely serious issue,' said BJP's Ram Kadam after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said in the state assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Ram Kadam said, "So now there are new points raised by MP Rahul Shewale in the Parliament, and the same issue has been raised by our MLA Nitish Rane in the Maharashtra Assembly. Now, the issue is the past government tried to cover up the issue intentionally to save one of the tall leaders. Now the question- who is that leader, and why has somebody called on her number 44 times? We do not want to target any individual but we want to give justice to her family."

“The case is already with the Mumbai Police. Those who have proof can furnish it. This will be probed through an SIT,” BJP leader Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, said in the House. Fadnavis said the probe will be done in an impartial manner without targeting anyone.

The ruling alliance MLAs sought the formation of the SIT for a probe into Salian's death. The House was adjourned five times over the issue. The matter was first raised in the House by Bharat Gogavale, the MLA of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (the Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) and he was joined by BJP legislator Nitesh Rane.

According to police, Salian (28) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in the Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.