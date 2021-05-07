As DRDO Sets Up Facilities Across Nation; Officer Speaks To Republic TV On COVID Efforts

Numerous efforts have been stepped up since the dangerous second wave of COVID-19 spread tremendously. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) too had set up numerous facilities during the first wave, and have similarly made numerous other arrangements in the current wave. Right from oxygen plants to hospitals, the DRDO’s initiatives are helping COVID-19 patients in various cities of the country at the moment.

DRDO officer speaks to Republic TV on COVID initiatives

The DRDO is being lauded for its quick response in setting up emergency medical facilities during COVID-19. Dr Narendra Kumar Arya, Director át the Directorate for Public Interface spoke exclusively to Republic TV and said, “As per directions from the honourable Prime Minister, from PM CARES fund, we are setting up a total of 500 medical oxygen plants across India, as per instructions given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Each of these plants can supply oxygen at the rate of 1000 litres per minute. It will be a captive plant from the hospital. I am happy to inform that the plant at AIIMS and Aarey Hospital has started functioning. And within 3 months, total supply of all the plants will be completed."

"'DRDO is doing 350 directly, It has placed orders already. Every month you will have 1/3rd for the plans beings set up. The remaining 120 are being set up by the Indian Institute of Petroleum which is of the CSIR (Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research), they will also complete it by three months," he added.

Dr Arya also shared details on the numerous hospitals that are being facilitated through the DRDO. "We have set up hospitals in Delhi, a 500-bed hospital with ICU facility and ventilators already functioning. And soon more beds will be added. The Lucknow hospital is set up and functioning. To Lucknow viewers, I want to say that seats are available at present, you can contact the hospital authorities, based on a referral from state government."

"The Ahmedabad Hospital is functional. In Lucknow hospital, out of 500, 150 ICU beds are with ventilators, while the remaining 350 are also with oxygen facilities. In Patna, the ESI Hospital that was converted into a COVID hospital is functional. In Muzaffarpur and in Varanasi, hospitals are being set up, in Haldauni and Dehradun also it is being set up. Very soon I am sure the hospitals will be ready," he also said.

The DRDO officer continued, "In addition from its own resources, we have given cylinders to some state governments like Delhi government and Andhra Pradesh government. The Technology that we have transferred to industry in the first wave, like ventilators we had developed in very quick time, so those technologies the industry is already producing, that is coming to use in this wave too. The technologies transferred already continuing, the hospitals had wound up last time around February as a number of patients were very less. I think only 40-50. From 6 days, we have started again, from the seventh day, the doctors have checked up, all doctors and paramilitary force are from Armed Forces medical services. The Lucknow Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospital is new, the one in Varanasi is a new facility. We are also providing consultancy to some governments on arrangements like in Haryana in Panipat."