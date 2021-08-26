As Drone Industry Develops, Counter-drone Strategy Will Also Develop: Civil Aviation Secy

As the Government of India released a set of reformations in the Liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, Civil Aviation Secretary, Pradeep Singh Kharola on Thursday, 26 August 2021, said that counter-drone strategies will also be developed with the expansion of the industry in the country.

"As the drone industry develops, we will also be developing the counter-drone measures along with that," Kharola told in an interaction with the ANI.

Civil Aviation Secy boast safety, security features in Drone Rules, 2021

The Civil Aviation Secretary said that a large number of safety and security features have been incorporated in the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021. "A large number of safety and security features have been built-in. But, at the same time, the main thrust has been that this policy is based on the philosophy of self-certification, self-control and non-intrusive monitoring," he said.

Kharola stated that the pivotal feature of the policy is that it attempts to promote the manufacture and usage of drones. "It's true that drones, may at times, pose security challenges. Even that issue, to the extent possible, has been addressed in this policy," Kharola said.

The Civil Aviation Secretary said the most important feature of this drone policy is that it seeks to promote the manufacture and usage of drones. "We have created an enabling environment for that purpose," he said.

Safety and security features like 'No permission - no takeoff' (NPNT), real-time tracking beacon, geo-fencing will be notified in future and a six-month lead time will be provided to the industry for compliance.

Policy apt to differentiate good and bad: Kharola

Kharola stated that the policy has the capability "of distinguishing a good drone from a bad drone". Drones have an immense potential of being used in various sectors, he said adding that they can be used in mining and survey. "Best example is that we had locust attack last year which was tackled by drones," he said. He also cited that vaccines can be delivered using drones, especially in difficult terrain. Kharola said that the development of the drone industry will lead to employment opportunities. "There is huge potential in manufacturing, research and operation of drones. All these new employment sectors will emerge," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Picture by Unsplash)