As ED Begins Probe Against Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam, BJP And Congress Trade Barbs

In Jharkhand's Ranchi, as Enforcement Directorate (ED) began an investigation in a case regarding the placing of the marketplace tender in 2020 against minister Alamgir Alam, Congress and BJP have begun trading heated political barbs at each other. Minister Alamgir Alam along with MLA and JMM leader Pankaj Mishra is alleged of involvement in warning a contractor Shambhu Nandan to not file a tender for setting up a marketplace in 2020.

In reaction to the probe, the Congress party has blamed the BJP for using central agencies against opposition parties with malafide intentions. "Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been using the central agencies against the opposition leaders. They are playing with constitutional institutions to destroy democracy. Why these agencies are not investigating the scams during the Raghubar government. Is this because he is the national vice president of the BJP. Let the investigation complete, every this will be clear (Sic)," said Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha.

Case filed against Alamgir Alam for threatening a contractor not to file a tender

In response, BJP blamed Congress for engaging in corrupt practices and then raising objections when the law is taking its own course. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "The allegation of misusing the agency is a joke. The question is why they are indulging in such an act where agencies have to play. Did the BJP ask the Minister to call the contractor and threaten him not to take part in the marketplace tender? Now the ED is suspecting money laundering in the entire case."

In the case, audio has also come out, in which a person on behalf of MLA Pankaj Mishra can be heard pressurizing the contractor Shambhu Nandan, to not file the tender. In response, an FIR was filed by Nandan against Minister Alamgir Alam and MLA Pankaj Mishra. However, two counter-FIRs were also filed against the contractor Nandan.

The Assistant Director of the Zonal Office of ED Devrat Jha has taken all the information regarding the case. The files regarding the specific tender and the money involved have also been sought by ED. According to authorized sources, ED is investigating whether money has been exchanged as a part of the case.

Thus following the FIR filed with the Jharkhand police related to the marketplace tender, the case will now be investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (15 of 2003).

(With inputs from ANI)

ALAMGIR ALAM - FACEBOOK