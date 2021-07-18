As Fall In COVID-19 Cases Slows, Health Experts Caution Against Possible Third Wave

Days after the World Health Organisation announced that the world was already in the early stages of the third wave of COVID-19, scientists and health experts across India have cautioned people to ensure COVID safety. Experts have now asked people to follow safety protocols. Health officials have also informed that the next 125 days is crucial to minimise the effect of the new wave.

The Union health ministry has now observed that fall in cases has slowed down which should be treated as a warning sign. The ministry has also cautioned the public against moving in crowds. Alerts have been extended from overcrowded public places to religious conglomerations which experts believe could be the obvious possible epicentre, if not restricted at the moment.

The observations come at a time when governments across the country are easing lockdown restrictions. With acute fall in daily cases, health experts are speculating a COVID third wave in between late August and early September. For the past three days, India has been witnessing more than 500 COVID-19 fatalities.

Experts warn against a possible third wave

Dr Arvind Kumar, Director and Head of Department, Paediatrics, Fortis Shalimar Bagh, said, "The second wave started as a small focus in the country and because of repeated faulting of COVID behaviour it spread like wildfire. It caused a lot of morbidity and mortality. The third wave has been predicted based on the model of other countries as well as our behaviour and a high degree of infectiousness of this delta virus."

The Union Health Ministry had earlier warned the same after detecting the more ‘dangerous’ delta variant in the country. The COVID variant which caused havoc leading to high causality starting April this year was also termed as the 'variant of concern' by WHO. However, now its further mutant Delta plus is said to be perhaps more critical for immune escape and antibody response. The country’s daily cases drop has slowed down causing further concern.

The experts are repeatedly advising to maintain a social distance of six feet at public places to avoid maximum impact of the possible COVID third wave.

According to Dr Sheeba Marwah, Assistant Professor and COVID-19 Nodal Officer, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, three factors that can actually determine the timing and magnitude of future waves in the country are "individual choices and safe practices, rapid vaccination coverage and rate of mutant viral Variants."

Dr Marwah said, "Instead of highlighting the wave and when it might encumber, the focus of each one of us should be on practising COVID appropriate behaviour/restrictions to contain the spread of the disease." Meanwhile, commenting on the country's vaccination programme, Dr VK Paul, Member of NITI Aayog said that India has not yet reached the stage of herd immunity. However, he added that the public doesn’t need to acquire herd immunity through infections either.

COVID cases in India

The latest observations and warnings find importance as ignorance of such warning signals had earlier caused an unprecedented upsurge in death toll and caseload during the second wave. India recorded 41,157 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 3,11,06,065. The daily positivity rate now stands at 2.13 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. With 518 fresh fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,13,609, while 42,004 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours.

(With ANI inputs)

IMAGE: PTI