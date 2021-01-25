As Farmers' Gear Up For R-Day, Agri Min Reiterates PM's Assurance Of Doubling Incomes

A day ahead of the farmers' tractor rally in protest of the farm laws, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government has always worked for the benefit of the farmers in order to better their incomes and the betterment of agriculture sector. He asserted that the government had proposed to stay the implementation of farm laws for one and a half year in order to assuage the farmers' doubts and to convince them, however, the farmers have continued with their demand of complete repeal of the laws.

"It is under PM Modi's governance that MSP has been increased to 1.5 times. The farm laws were brought to bring reforms in the agriculture sector and to free farmers from the redundant agrarian laws," Tomar said.

"Wherever changes were required they were made and wherever new laws were required, they were introduced with a clear and honest intention. However, some of the farmers especially from Punjab have issues with the laws, the government has also given proposals after proposals and called for elaborate discussions on the laws. When a consensus wasn't achieved, we even proposed to stay the laws for a year and a half. Supreme Court has stayed for some time, so we would request the supreme court only to extend it to 1.5 years and meanwhile, we could continue with the talks to come to a solution," he added speaking on the ongoing situation.

Despite a section of farmers protesting against the laws, several farm Unions have written to Tomar in support of the laws while many union leaders met in person to extend their support. When asked about the plight of those farmers who are in favour of the laws, the agriculture minister said that he hopes that the agitating farmers will understand that the laws are for the benefit of the farmers and the agitating unions will come forward and accept the laws.

"Yes, it is true that majority of the farmers and the country is in support of the laws. But this is also true that some farmers are against the laws. Government of India is sensitive towards farmers' issues and is open to listening to all the farmers. PM Modi has assured to double farmers' incomes by 2022 and making an Atmanirbhar Bharat where farmers' role is critical. Hence the government wants to address each and every query of the farmers so that all could work progressively. With this intent, the government is holding talks with farmers that if the farmers have any dispute which is valid then we can make amendments," the agriculture minister added.

Farmers gearing up for tractor rally on Republic Day

Meanwhile, the route for farmers' tractor rally on Republic has been finalised and approved by the Delhi Police on Sunday. None of the routes is said to be entering the capital with most of the routes moving towards Haryana or Uttar Pradesh via Ghaziabad.

However, the Delhi police Special CP announced that the farmers would be allowed to enter Delhi for the tractor rally, with barricades being removed from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deployed for additional security on January 26. As per sources, roughly 5000 tractors and 25,000 farmers are expected to participate in the rally. The permission to enter Delhi has been given only for the Republic Day, with an assurance from the farmers that they will go back to their protest sites the following day.

