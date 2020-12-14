As Farmers Intensify Protests At UP Border, UP ADG Says Prepared To Deal With 'miscreants'

As farmers begin to assemble along the Delhi-UP border in large numbers, UP ADG Prashant Kumar on Monday assured that the state administration was prepared to deal with any occurrence including a possible chaos-like situation if it was to break out in the garb of farmer protests. The ADG added that the administration had interacted with the farmer leaders revealing that a force of 140 including police personnel and officials had been readied to handle the farmers' agitation.

"The arrangements being done keeping in mind the farmers protest, the most important is that all our officials have communicated with the farmer leaders. Till now there has been no unpleasant occurrence in Uttar Pradesh, this shows that the farmers know that what they're agitating for has nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh but some people are trying to mislead them by provocative talks," said the ADG.

"Our farmer is completely aware of this and if any miscreants try to enter protests to mislead the farmers and create chaos then the administration will deal with it. Keeping in mind COVID, the administration will also keep a check on the farmers and duties have been assigned to deal with this. We will receive their memorandum so that there is no crowd or chaos here. A force of 140 people in the administration, be it police or officials have been deployed," he added.

Read: Ravi Shankar Prasad Avers Centre To Sternly Deal With Groups Hijacking Farmers' Protests

Read: 'Those Who Give Dough Can Also Have Pizza': Organisers Of Langar At Farmers' Protest

Farmers' protest intensifies

A section of farmers have reached the UP Gate near the Ghaziabad-Ghazipur border outside Delhi to protest against the Farm Laws. There have also been calls by the farmer unions to block the Agra-Delhi Expressway and stop movement along the major toll plazas outside the state.

Along with this, the heads of all Farmer Unions are also observing a one-day hunger strike against the Farm Laws today. The hunger strike between 8 am to 5 pm on Monday is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation from December 14.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has led six rounds of discussions with the farmers' representatives to allay fears and doubts over the laws over the last few weeks. The Centre has also submitted a 10-point amendment proposal to the union leaders which has been rejected by them. The farmers demand a complete repeal of the three agrarian laws.

Read: IRCTC Sends 1.9 Crore Emails Highlighting PM Modi's Ties With Sikhs Amid Farmers' Protest

Read: Protesting Farmers Send Back Group Of Jamia Students From UP Gate