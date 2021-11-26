As Farmers' Protest Completes 1 Year, SKM To Carry Out Nationwide Protests From Nov 26

As the farmers' movement completes 1 year, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions have organised nationwide protests on Friday, November 26 to mark the anniversary of the agitation led by the farmers against the central government's three farm laws. According to an official statement of the body, thousands of farmers will reach the protest sites in Delhi and other states and will further hold rallies, demonstrations, and meetings.

As a part of it, farmers will come together in several states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar, and others. As per the statement issued by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), protests have been planned across 25 locations in Karnataka while two of the protest locations on major important highways will have people coming from Bangalore followed by other vehicles which will join at Srirangapatna and Chadalapura in Chikballapur district.

SKM has also planned rallies at all the district headquarters jointly with the trade unions in Tamil Nadu after which protest demonstrations and meetings is scheduled to take place in Chennai as well.

Meanwhile, tractor rallies will be carried out in Raipur and Ranchi, whereas protest events will be organised in West Bengal. Farm unions and trade unions are also likely to hold a joint march to the collectorate and submit a memorandum in Patna on Friday.

Notably, thousands of farmers have already started arriving at the protest sites around Delhi with the necessary supplies and tractors.

Earlier this month the SKM announced about carrying out massive protests on and after November 26 for building pressure on the central government to concede the demands of the farmers.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws, formalities for the withdrawal have been completed as announced by Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the three controversial agrarian laws including the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce Act 2020, the Farmers Agreement Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities Act, 2020. The repeal bill has now been listed for introduction and passage and will be passed in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament commencing from November 29.

The three farm bills have remained the major centre of protest by farmers for a year now followed by several other demands including a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things.

Image: PTI