As Gujarat Sees Dip In COVID-19 Cases; CM Rupani Relaxes Night-curfew Timings

As Gujarat sees a gradual decilne in COVID-19 cases with 3,255 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday announced altered timings for the state's night curfew.

The Chief Minister informed that Gujarat will observe the prevalent night curfew from 9 PM to 6 AM instead of 8 PM to 6 AM which was being enforced. The altered timing will be applicable for all the 36 cities of Gujarat. The decision was taken on Wednesday in the wake of decreasing number of cases in the state.

The decision was taken post the meeting in Gandhinagar. The Gujarat CM also informed that apart from the revised timing of the night curfew, daytime restrictions that were imposed before shall be observed across the state. The Chief Minister mentioned that the state administration is aware of the threat that COVID-19 third wave might impose, and so a timely action plan will be drawn out.

The state currently has 62,506 active cases with 3,255 cases recorded in the last 24 hours along with 44 deaths. The total infection tally stands at 7,94,912 cases with 9,662 deaths. The number of recovered patients is 7,22,582 with 9,676 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Gujarat recorded its highest number of cases on April 30, the trajectory reached a peak with 14,605 cases. Following the peak, Gujarat has gradually recovered from the crippling impact of the second wave of COVID-19.

As the state still fights COVID-19 with 2,68,075 people still observing quarantine, the state suffers an added blow from post COVID complication- Mucormycosis or Black Fungus. Gujarat along with Maharasthra has recorded the most number of black fungus cases in the country. Gujarat with 2,859 cases have black fungus has turned out to be the hotspot of the fungal infection. With the sudden upsurge of the fungal infection and increased demand for Amphotericin- B, the country is facing a shortage of the drug. The Government has allocated 19,420 vials of Amphotericin- B to the states and union territories, in addition to the 23,680 vials allocated to them on May 21.