As the Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) has announced that the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque will begin today, May 14, Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh spoke exclusively to Republic TV and briefed the schedule to conduct the survey. All three survey commissioners Ajay Kumar Mishra, Vishal Singh, and Ajay Pratap Singh will begin the photography and videography survey today at 8 am as a court in Varanasi has asked for a report by May 17.

Ajay Pratap Singh told Republic, "We will conduct the Gyanvapi survey today. Three court commissioners including me will start the survey at 8 am".

"We believe the administration will cooperate with us", he added.

The Court Commissioner mentioned the photography and videography survey will be done on the inside of the structure today as most of the outer areas are already covered.

Warning of a strict action will be taken against people who attempt to destroy the survey process, Ajay Pratap Singh said, "Court has stated that if any resistance takes place, the administration should take strict action".

He further expressed confidence in completing the survey within two days.

Gyanvapi survey verdict

Hearing a plea filed by a group of Hindu women that have sought year-long access to offer prayers at a Hindu shrine, a Varanasi Court on Thursday allowed the videographic survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Guidelines for continuing the video survey of the mosque were issued by Varanasi’s Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar and it was further announced that it will be held by May 17. While despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, the court refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Earlier on April 18, 2021, a group of Delhi-based women moved the court with their plea and had also sought to stop the opponents from damaging the idols.

On April 26, the court of Civil Judge of Varanasi ordered videography by the advocate commissioner of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque complex and other places after Eid and to submit a report by May 10.

It is to be noted that the Gyanvapi mosque survey controversy dates back to 1991 when local priests filed a number of petitions in Varanasi district court seeking permission to worship in the Gyanvapi complex.

The petitioners contended that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

