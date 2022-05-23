As Gyanvapi Row Explodes, MNS Claims 2 Dargahs In Maharashtra's Pune Built On Temple Land

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday claimed that the two dargahs had been built on Punyeshwar and Narayaneshwar temple lands in Maharashtra's Pune city. Launching the 'Punyeshwar Mukti' (free the temple land) campaign, MNS general secretary Ajay Shinde appealed to people to support the Raj Thackeray-led party's fight in restoring the temple land.

"Pune's Punyeshwar and Narayaneshwar Temple is the place where Mughal invaders attacked and made two dargahs and now efforts are being made to build a mosque but now the Archaeological Department has given notice to them," Shinde said.

He added, "That's why MNS and other Hindu organisations have come in this matter, there should be a temple here as before, not only this, earlier the Sant Samaj used to do bhajan kirtan here."

Shinde claimed that Khilji dynasty ruler Alauddin Khilji's commander had demolished the two temples in Pune and later dargahs were built on the land.

"Like Gyanvapi, we are also fighting for the Punyeshwar temple in Pune," he said.

Gyanvapi Case: Varanasi district court reserves order, to be pronounced tomorrow

The Varanasi District Judge on Monday reserved the order on the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case. The verdict is likely to come on Tuesday, May 24. During the proceedings, the Muslim side raided the maintainability of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

The bench headed by Varanasi distinct judge Dr A.K. Vishvesha also accepted the survey report prepared by ousted commissioner Ajay Mishra. Although Mishra was removed from the case for alleged non-cooperation, Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh had stated that his report was eligible for submission.