As Hathras Crime-scene Inspected By CBI, Victim's Parents Unwell But Brother Accompanies

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Hathras and inspected the crime scene on Tuesday. On the other hand, the father of the victim stated that he is unwell, though he refused to go to the hospital. Brijesh Rathore, Hathras Chief Medical officer, said that they have sent a team to the victim's home and the doctors have informed that he has ailments including high blood pressure. He said that he will visit the victim's father at his home. Meanwhile, the victim's mother has been taken to hospital. She is being accompanied by two of her family members.

The victim's brother, on the other hand, accompanied the CBI team as they inspected the crime scene where the 19-year-old Dalit woman was reported to have been gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras and later died in hospital triggering outrage.

Family's claims & accused claims

The victim's mother has stated that she along with her daughter and son had visited the field to find fodder, when she found that her daughter was missing. After searching, she allegedly found one of her slippers by the side of the road and later her daughter lying bleeding in the fields, hurt. After rushing to the district hospital, the victim was transferred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh - with the Hathras police registered a case of attempt to murder - arresting all four accused. The family has been provided heightened security.

The four accused - Sandeep, Luv Kush, Ravi and Ramu have written a letter on Thursday alleging that they are innocent and that false charges of murder, physical assault, and atrocities against SC/ST were levied against them in the Hathras case. The letter which has been addressed to the Hathras SP claims that the main accused and the victim knew each other and that her family allegedly beat her up as they did not approve of their 'friendship'. Several upper-caste men have been protesting outside the victim's home, in favour of the accused, stating that 'no rape occurred'.

Hathras case hearing in Allahabad HC

Expressing disappointment with the UP police probe in the Hathras case, the victim's family has claimed in the court that the police were not probing the case properly and that they (the family) were harassed in the village. As per sources, the family has claimed that they did not trust the police and that the district magistrate had pressurised them.

Sources add that the family has revealed that the police had initially refused to lodge an FIR when they had informed them of their daughter lying bleeding in the fields. The family also reportedly contradicted the police saying that the midnight funeral of the victim was done without their consent adding, "we were not even told about the cremation". Referring to the ongoing protests by several upper-caste men outside their home, the family claimed that 'a conspiracy was being done against them in their village', as per sources. The family allegedly fears that they 'will be falsely framed' in this case. The court has adjourned the next hearing to November 2, when the state will present its arguments.

Hathras case investigation

After the victim succumbed to her injuries, her autopsy report claimed spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue with no mention of rape. Citing it, the police has claimed that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts. The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on September 30, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. Five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir have been suspended for the 'midnight funeral' and the family has been offered an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, govt job to one family member and a house. The UP government then referred the case to the CBI and the CBI has registered an FIR under sections of IPC related to attempt to murder and gang-rape.

