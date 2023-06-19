As Heatwave Rages Through Uttar Pradesh, Govt Takes Urgent Steps To Arrest Death Toll

Uttar Pradesh is reeling from the devastating consequences of a heatwave that has claimed over 150 lives in just three days. As temperatures skyrocket above 45 degrees Celsius, authorities are scrambling to address the escalating crisis and implement urgent measures. The health department has reported a staggering death toll of more than 100 in Uttar Pradesh due to the unrelenting heatwave. Among the victims are the elderly and labourers.

Heatstroke and dehydration have emerged as the primary culprits behind these tragic fatalities.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has taken decisive action, issuing crucial directives to the Chief Medical Services (CMS) and Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Recognising the urgency, Pathak has emphasised the critical need to reserve beds for patients suffering from heat-related illnesses and to fortify healthcare arrangements.

Baliya, one of the worst-affected districts, sees the government responding swiftly by dispatching two senior doctors to assess the situation on the ground.

To ensure comprehensive healthcare provision, all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and Chief Medical Superintendents (CMSs) across the state have been instructed to promptly identify patients and provide appropriate medical assistance.

To alleviate any concerns regarding medication availability, the government has taken proactive measures to ensure CHCs and district hospitals are adequately stocked, thereby discouraging citizens from relying on private vendors.

Highlighting the impact of heatwaves on patients, Dr Vijay Kumar Tiwari, a senior surgeon and former working CMS of Ambedkar Nagar, stressed that the number of affected individuals usually surges during the summer months in Uttar Pradesh.

The healthcare system is currently grappling with 20-25 new patients daily.

Warning signs of heat-related illness can be seen as absence of sweat, fever exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit and mental confusion.

Dr Tiwari advised to take primary precautions, such as avoiding direct sun exposure and resorting to ice baths or cold water showers for symptom relief.

Deputy CM Pathak also underscored the necessity of adequately equipped hospitals, urging the provision of functional fans, coolers, and air conditioning units to alleviate patient discomfort.

Moreover, he emphasised the significance of accessible supplies of cold, clean water to provide relief to those seeking respite from the scorching heat.

In the face of this unprecedented heatwave, efforts to mitigate its impact and support affected communities are underway. The government's swift response and implementation of urgent measures aim to curb the rising death toll, protect vulnerable individuals, and ensure prompt healthcare assistance reaches those in need.