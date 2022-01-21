As Hologram Tribute To Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Piques Netizens, Here's How It'll Work

As the country prepares to commemorate the 125th anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a statue of the freedom fighter would be installed at the canopy adjoining India Gate where till 1968 a figure of Imperial Monarch King George V had stood, and until that statue is built, a hologram of Netaji will occupy the spot after he unveils it on January 23 at around 6 PM. First-ever of its kind in India, the hologram statue will adorn the Rajpath till the time a concrete & granite-made statue is carved to take its place.

All you need to know about the hologram statue

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.

An invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way that it is not visible to visitors.

The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram.

The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.

Netaji's nephew Ardhendu Bose was elated with the announcement of the Prime Minister. Speaking to the media, he said, "It is absolutely magnificent, a well-thought-of decision. Rajpath is the most important place in the national capital, and Netaji is being given tremendous respect by having a statue of his installed in the place."

'Befitting tribute to the freedom fighter'

Soon after the announcement of the installation of a hologram statue in honour of the leader, the cyberspace was intrigued. Many took to their official handles, to share the representational images of the hologram statue, and praise the much-deserved honour to the son of the soil.

Shri @narendramodi ji will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January 2022 on Netaji’s birth anniversary.

The Wait Of India Gate For Its Rightful Leader Is Over.



Netaji's year-long celebration

Previously in January 2021, the Government of India announced that Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year will be observed as Parakram Diwas. It has already renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", has arranged a program at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, released a memorial postal stamp. The Centre also formed a high-level committee headed by Modi and comprising of ministers, experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji and INA associates to commemorate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. It said that the move was to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'.

Meanwhile, the Mamata government announced that a committee is formed for year-long celebrations dedicated to Netaji - similar to the Centre. It also organised a 'Padyatra' for Netaji, proposed to build an INA Monument at Rajarhat and proposed to form a National Cadet Corps (NCC) like organisation in state-run schools and colleges and name it 'Jai Hind Bahini'. All these moves were done ahead of Bengal polls in April-May, where the Trinamool Congress emerged victorious.