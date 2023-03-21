As Hunt For Amritpal Singh Continues, CM Bhagwant Mann Asserts ‘Punjab Is In Safe Hands’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured the people of the state that his government will take all possible efforts for security and maintaining law and order in Punjab. As Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is still on the loose, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mann added that strict action will be taken against people trying to disrupt peace in the state. The Punjab police continued its action against the associates of Khalistan leader Amritpal on day four since the manhunt began.

‘Punjab is in safe hands’

CM Mann addressing the people stated, “I promise we will take strict action to maintain peace and order in Punjab. I also assure the Sikhs across the globe that my heart beats for Punjab. Every drop of my blood is for Punjab. Punjab will become the number one state in the country. Punjab is in safe hands. My government will take the responsibility for the security of the people.”

Punjab minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal yesterday lauded the Punjab police and said they have been able to control the situation in the state. He added the state has taken legal action against people who have taken the law into their hands.

NSA slapped on Amritpal Singh

Meanwhile, in recent action against radical preacher and fugitive Amritpal Singh, National Security Act (NSA) was slapped against him, according to sources. Amritpal has been on the run after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on March 18 on his organisation and arrested several of his key associates in and near Mehatpur village on the Jalandhar-Moga Road. The police have launched a massive manhunt and around 80,000 cops are combing through the state to arrest him.

Even as the manhunt against Amritpal continues, action against his network is also in process. A number of associates including his uncle Harjit Singh were arrested after he surrendered before the Jalandhar police. Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said six FIRs have been filed so far, and 114 people have been arrested in the crackdown against the Waris Punjab De group.

Moreover, internet will continue to remain blocked in the districts of Tarn Taran, Firozpur, Moga, Ajnala, parts of Amritsar, and Mohali till March 23, 12 PM. Internet services have been resumed in all other districts.