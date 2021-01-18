As Imran Khan Targets Arnab Goswami, Maj Gen KK Sinha Calls Out 'threatened' Pakistan Army

Reacting to the series of tweets by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he is attacking Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an attempt to continue perpetrating lies about the Pulwama terror attack and the consequent Balakot strike by the IAF, Major General KK Sinha stood out in support of Arnab Goswami. While speaking to Republic TV, the Major General said that Arnab is the "force-multiplier", referring to Arnab's own statement about some anti-Republic media serving as a 'force-multiplier' for Pakistan, while Imran Khan is the puppet of Pakistani Army and ISI. Maj Gen KK Sinha further said, "Arnab has support from the whole world."

Major General KK Sinha said, "If anyone has been rattled, marginalised or threatened, then it is the Pakistani Army and ISI. Meanwhile, Imran Khan is the puppet."

READ | Pakistani Channel Trolled For Showing Imran Khan Winning Twitter Poll As 'Breaking News'

Major General KK Sinha backs Arnab Goswami

Stating that not only India but the whole world praises Arnab Goswami, Major General Sinha said, "Arnab you are a force-multiplier because you always convey the message of 135 crore Indians and the Indian Army."

Maj Gen KK Sinha said that Arnab has always been the voice for the nation's huge population. Pointing towards the 2019 Pulwama attack which took place on February 14 and in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were martyred, he said that Arnab and his team at Republic continuously spoke for 12 days (Before the retaliation at Balakot). "Arnab you are the strongest because your voice reaches everyone," Major General added.

READ | 'Pakistan A Country, Not A Phone That You'll Reboot It': Imran Khan Slammed Over Blackout

Arnab Goswami responds to PM Imran Khan's statement on him

#RepublicVsPakistan: Arnab Goswami responds to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's statement on him https://t.co/YfimwbHb9Z — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2021

READ | Pakistan PM's Spokesperson Steps Down; Imran Khan's Delay In Visiting Terror Victims Cited

Republic Media Network's response to statement by Pak's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

#RepublicVsPakistan Republic Media Network's response to statement by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs https://t.co/Q89dej5bFZ — Republic (@republic) January 17, 2021

READ | Pakistan Army Tells Imran Khan's Rivals It'll Offer 'chai-paani' If They March On Its HQ