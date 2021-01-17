As India Began Its Vaccination Drive, BJP Workers In Mumbai Burn 'COVID-19 Raavan' Effigy

As the world's largest nationwide inoculation drive across India began on January 16, BJP workers in Mumbai later during the day, celebrated by burning an effigy of the "Coronavirus Raavan' in the city's suburban Ghatkopar area. Taking to Twitter, West Ghatkopar BJP MLA Ram Kadam shared a small video of the celebration. In the video, people can be seen dancing, bursting crackers and lighting earthen lamps to celebrate the launch of the first phase of the vaccination drive.

Ram Kadam's tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated into: "Just as Lord Ram killed Ravana and ended the darkness, and Diwali descended. In the same way, Corona-like Ravana was burnt after the successful vaccination drive. Celebrating the moment with fireworks."

Mumbai: BJP workers burn Covid Raavan effigy

Ram Kadam said that the world's largest inoculation exercise against the novel coronavirus has begun in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The whole nation had been waiting for this day, he added. Stating that this is the time to extend thanks to the COVID-19 warriors and scientists who helped many during the pandemic, the BJP MLA informed that he along his party workers celebrated the beginning of the vaccination drive like Diwali.

India kicks off COVID vaccination

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker in Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India after PM Modi flagged off the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at AIIMS Delhi. PM Modi launched the nationwide vaccine drive on Saturday via videoconferencing and congratulated the people of India on getting two 'Made in India' vaccines. With a limit of 100 beneficiaries per centre, vaccination drive is underway in 3006 locations, inoculating 3 lakh health workers in the 'world's biggest vaccine programme'. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crore, frontline warriors, in the first phase.

