As India Celebrates Diwali, Brave Jawans At Farthest Borders Send Citizens Their Wishes

Away from their families, our brave hearts ensuring our security at the borders, have sent their good wishes on Diwali. From Kargil to Ladakh to Siachen, amid the freezing cold atmosphere, the soldiers have recorded beautiful videos for the countrymen in which they have prayed to the almighty to bless all with happiness, prosperity, and good health.

"We army men at the borders are protecting you. 24*7. We are here facing all challenges to ensure the protection of the country, and promise every Indian that we will always ensure your security, as you take India Forward. Jai Hind!," the soldiers have said in their message.

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers at Nowshera, calls it a 'privilege'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, shared pictures on his Twitter handle featuring him attending Diwali celebrations with soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera. Posing with the soldiers in the shared pictures, PM Modi called it a 'privilege' to have gotten a chance to celebrate the festival with the brave hearts not as a 'Prime Minister, but as a member of their families'.

"I feel that I should celebrate Diwali with my family members. That's why I celebrate every Diwali with my family members. Because you are my family members. I am a member of your family. I have not come here as a PM but I have come as a family member," PM Modi had said at Nowshera earlier in the day.

PM Modi in a separate tweet lauded the brave hearts that represent India’s diversity and the collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. 'Our forces are not only known for their utmost professionalism but also, they are at the forefront helping people in times of crisis,' he said, adding that our forces are 'synonymous with trust'. Since taking over office, PM Modi has always celebrated the festival with the armed forces.

