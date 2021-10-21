Last Updated:

As India Crosses 100 Cr COVID Jabs, People Thank Healthcare Workers; ‘This Is Phenomenal’

Lauding India for scripting history, PM Modi on Thursday, congratulated the nation for crossing 100 crore vaccinations and thanked doctors, nurses for the feat

Nikita Bishay
India

People celebrate one of the biggest milestones to date as India administers 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs to the citizens, as recorded on Thursday morning. According to the Health Ministry's data, a total of 1,00,00,15,714 vaccine doses were provided as of 10:00 AM on October 21. 

Calling it India's fastest immunisation drive, eminent political leaders and personalities have come forward to express their happiness and congratulate the nation on the major milestone. Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter congratulating people for their contribution and commitment towards the nationwide vaccination drive. 

Expressing gratitude towards the frontline and healthcare workers, he said, "We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians."

Apart from PM Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu among others congratulated the citizens. 

Netizens celebrate as India crosses 100 crore vaccine doses

While netizens took to Twitter to celebrate the special occasion, many also thanked everyone who have been an integral part of the vaccination drive COVID-19, especially the frontline and healthcare workers. 

One wrote, 'Congratulations India for 100 cr Vaccinated. Thank You Everyone For This..' Another user while thanking the healthcare workers wrote, 'Congratulations India for 100 cr Vaccinated. Thank You Everyone For This..'

Take a look at some of the reactions of people on Twitter:

 

 


India vaccine numbers

According to the data provided by the COWIN portal regarding India's vaccine numbers, 75% of all adults have received their first dose of the vaccine and 31% have been administered with both doses. Topping the list of highest doses are Uttar Pradesh (12,08,84,032), Maharashtra (9,23,34,244), West Bengal (6,82,34,821), Gujarat (6,73,60,662) and Madhya Pradesh (6,67,91,915). On the other hand, states like Sikkim and Jharkhand have fallen behind in the vaccination drive.

