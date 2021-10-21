As India Crosses 100 Cr COVID Jabs, People Thank Healthcare Workers; ‘This Is Phenomenal’

People celebrate one of the biggest milestones to date as India administers 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine jabs to the citizens, as recorded on Thursday morning. According to the Health Ministry's data, a total of 1,00,00,15,714 vaccine doses were provided as of 10:00 AM on October 21.

Calling it India's fastest immunisation drive, eminent political leaders and personalities have come forward to express their happiness and congratulate the nation on the major milestone. Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter congratulating people for their contribution and commitment towards the nationwide vaccination drive.

Expressing gratitude towards the frontline and healthcare workers, he said, "We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians."

Apart from PM Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu among others congratulated the citizens.

Netizens celebrate as India crosses 100 crore vaccine doses

While netizens took to Twitter to celebrate the special occasion, many also thanked everyone who have been an integral part of the vaccination drive COVID-19, especially the frontline and healthcare workers.

One wrote, 'Congratulations India for 100 cr Vaccinated. Thank You Everyone For This..' Another user while thanking the healthcare workers wrote, 'Congratulations India for 100 cr Vaccinated. Thank You Everyone For This..'

Similarly, one user wrote, 'Congratulations India. #1BillionVaccination is not a small achievement. Thanks to all the people who made it happen especially the front line workers who worked day and night tirelessly. Salutes to you.'

Take a look at some of the reactions of people on Twitter:

1 Billion mark 📌 till now. What an achievement, kudos to this government for India own vaccination and all the health workers.#100CroreVaccination #Covaxin #COVISHIELD — Sourav Pandey सौरव पाण्डेय (@Sourav00971382) October 21, 2021

Finally #100CroreVaccination done 👏🏻🎉

Congratulations to all the doctors and health care workers for working so hard during these times 😷🙏🏻#VaccineCentury 💉💯 — Vidi⁷ ♡ 🐨🐹🐱🐿️🐥🐯🐰 (@Vidushi14621880) October 21, 2021

A big thank u 2 shri @narendramodi ji, @mansukhmandviya , @MoHFW_INDIA & countless health workers, doctors, nurses, sanitation workers & police 4 achieving d impossible.Robust planning , strong political will, hard work & dedication hs made it happen.🇮🇳#1BillionVaccination pic.twitter.com/S86nsK2RC9 — Vandana Kumar (@VandanaKumar14) October 21, 2021

#1BillionVaccination doses.

That sums it up.

Thank you healthcare fraternity. — Rahul Shonak (@rahulshonak) October 21, 2021



India vaccine numbers

According to the data provided by the COWIN portal regarding India's vaccine numbers, 75% of all adults have received their first dose of the vaccine and 31% have been administered with both doses. Topping the list of highest doses are Uttar Pradesh (12,08,84,032), Maharashtra (9,23,34,244), West Bengal (6,82,34,821), Gujarat (6,73,60,662) and Madhya Pradesh (6,67,91,915). On the other hand, states like Sikkim and Jharkhand have fallen behind in the vaccination drive.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@PiyushGoyal